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Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2026


Date: 2026-11-06 08:02:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on

Tuesday, 1 December 2026 at 3:30 pm CET

at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.

Our mission
Making life easier for people
with intimate health care needs
Our values
Closeness... to better understand
Passion... to make a difference
Respect and responsibility... to guide us
Our vision
Setting the global standard
for listening and responding

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimanovska
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email:...

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email:...

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • 13_2026_Notice_of_Annual_General_Meeting_2026

MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111925616


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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