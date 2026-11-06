MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on

Tuesday, 1 December 2026 at 3:30 pm CET

at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.

Our mission

Making life easier for people

with intimate health care needs

Our values

Closeness... to better understand

Passion... to make a difference

Respect and responsibility... to guide us

Our vision

Setting the global standard

for listening and responding

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimanovska

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email:...

Press and media

Peter Mønster

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email:...

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website





This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Attachments



Notice of Annual General Meeting 13_2026_Notice_of_Annual_General_Meeting_2026