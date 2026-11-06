Regenerative Ophthalmology Takes Center Stage This November 7 At The Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026 In Dubai

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the globe moves to the era of cellular restoration in healthcare, Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026 decided to dedicate November 7–10, 2026, to four-day congress at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai.

The conference will be organized by AEON Clinic and will include more than 70 leading clinicians, researchers and innovators from more than 20 countries. The main goal is to define future standards in translational cellular therapies, longevity science, and precision medicine.

A primary highlight of this year's congress is the dedicated Regenerative Ophthalmology Track, showcasing breakthrough clinical advances in vision restoration, cellular biology, and the prevention of ocular degeneration.

The Regenerative Ophthalmology track features an elite lineup of international pioneers presenting cutting-edge research in stem cell therapies, exosome technology, and photoreceptor protection:



Retinal Repair: Professor Henry Klassen (University of California, Irvine; Founder of jCyte Inc.) will deliver his presentation on the new cell-based approaches that will restore functionality of the retina in future.

Corneal Regeneration: Prof. Sajjad Ahmad (Moorfields Eye Hospital / UCL) will introduce the novel clinical progress in the treatment of corneal damage using stem cell sheets and exosome-enhanced cornea transplantation. Photoreceptor Preservation: Dr. Roly Megaw (University of Edinburgh) will analyze mechanisms of photoreceptor dysfunction in order to develop preventive models of retinal diseases.



The track will conclude with an interactive executive panel titled“From Repair to Regeneration: What Will Transform Ophthalmology in the Next Decade,” moderated by Dr. Qasem Qasim.

"Regenerative medicine is actively transforming real-world clinical outcomes," said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Chairman of the Congress and CEO of AEON Clinic. "Focusing on ophthalmology allows us to showcase how cellular biology can alter the trajectory of visual impairment and deliver tangible restorative therapies to patients."

Apart from advanced ophthalmologic care, there will be the discussion of other relevant topics such as AI-Powered Digital Twins, Regenerative Medical Standards and Longevity Economics.

Event Details



Event Dates: November 7 – 10, 2026

Venue: Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, UAE Registration & Full Agenda: Visit .



About the Next Generation Medicine Congress

Powered by AEON Clinic, the Next Generation Medicine Congress is a premier global forum connecting leaders in longevity science, cellular therapeutics, and health technology to shape and standardize the clinical medicine of tomorrow. Don't miss this regenerative medicine event Middle East!

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