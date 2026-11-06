Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The awards were granted under Mineralys' 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the award's vesting commencement date, November 2, 2026, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the award vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock unit award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the first four anniversaries of the award's vesting commencement date, November 2, 2026, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new non-executive employee entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
About Mineralys
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.
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