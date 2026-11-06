Alberta: The Great Twine Round-Up Contest Is Back With New Prizes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, in partnership with the Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG), this week launches the third edition of The Great Twine Round-Up Contest for Alberta farmers and ranchers. From November 1, 2026, until May 31, 2027, Albertans can participate by rounding up bags of clean, used plastic baler twine for recycling and dropping it off at participating Cleanfarms collection sites across the province. A total of $12,000 in cash prizes are available to be won.

Participants take a selfie with their bag(s) at a collection site and submit it with contact information at GreatTwineRoundUp.ca. Each entry earns a chance at winning one of four $3,000 cash prizes. Three prizes will go to local 4-H clubs and one to an individual entrant's Alberta-based ag charity of choice.

“For the third year in a row, this contest recognizes what Albertans do so well: being responsible stewards of the land,” says APRG Chair Assar Grinde.“This contest is a fun way for everyone to pitch in on helping to recycle agricultural plastics, and we are happy to be able to recognize some for their leadership in expanding the scope and reach of twine recycling in our communities.”

“When it comes to agricultural recycling, taking that first step is the most important one,” says Cleanfarms Executive Director Shane Hedderson.“Farmers brought in a total of 736 bags of used plastic baler twine for recycling during the past two contest periods. This third edition of The Great Twine Round-Up Contest shows how first steps quickly become habits: fully integrated farming practices that support environmental goals for the benefit of today's generation and those to come.”

For a full list of Alberta collection sites and contest rules, visit GreatTwineRoundUp.ca.

KEY DATES FOR ALBERTA PRIZES

- Early-bird entry deadline: January 31, 2027.

- Early-bird prize draw: February 8, 2027 (winners notified by February 19, 2027).

- Final entry deadline: May 31, 2027

- Final prize draw: June 7, 2027 (winners notified by June 14, 2027).

ABOUT APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) was formed in 2017 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of representatives from producer groups, retailers, municipalities, waste commissions, academic institutions, and recyclers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

ABOUT CLEANFARMS

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Media contact:

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications (and Media)

... (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at