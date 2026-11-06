MIMEDX To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum | New York, NY
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
1:1 sessions + presentation (9:00 am EST): webcast
Craig-Hallum 17 th Annual Alpha Select Conference | New York, NY
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
1:1 sessions
Investors interested in meeting with senior management at these events may contact their respective Canaccord or Craig-Hallum representative.
About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .
Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
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