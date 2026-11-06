Nowvertical Announces Separation Agreement With Former CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (the“” or“”), announces that it has entered into a separation agreement (the“”) with Sandeep Mendiratta, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Pursuant to the Separation Agreement, Mr. Mendiratta has agreed to accept a one-time separation payment of £405,000, less any required withholdings, in connection with his ceasing to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in exchange for a full and final release.

The Company thanks Mr. Mendiratta for his leadership and contributions during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-infused first-party and third-party technologies. The Company's scalable AI-infused delivery model enables the business to efficiently deliver data, analytics and AI solutions and services across industries and geographies.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating, but not limited to management's current expectations regarding the composition of its management and board of directors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Further Information

For further details about NowVertical, please visit or contact:

NowVertical Group Inc.

Andre Garber

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 647-947-0223

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.