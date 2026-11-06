Curonix Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System Named Top New Pain Management Technology In Orthopedics This Week's Inaugural 2026 Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix, a leading medical technology company dedicated to relieving chronic pain, today announced that the Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System has been recognized as the top-ranked technology in the inaugural 2026 Pain Management Technology Awards presented by Orthopedics This Week. The award highlights innovative technologies that address some of the most challenging pain management needs in orthopedic care, particularly persistent post-surgical pain.

According to Orthopedics This Week, physician judges evaluated submissions based on six criteria: innovation, long-term significance, how well it solves a clinical problem, whether it improves on the standard of care, cost-effectiveness, and whether the judges would use the technology themselves. The judges ranked Freedom PNS first in the category on“long-term significance, clinical problem solving, and improvement on the standard of care.”

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from orthopedic and pain physicians evaluating real-world solutions to complex pain challenges," said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. "As physicians seek non-opioid treatments for persistent pain, we believe Freedom PNS offers a clinically supported solution. We remain committed to advancing innovative, patient-centered technologies designed to support patient care and help people return to the activities that matter most."

The inaugural Pain Management Technology Awards reflect the increasing overlap between orthopedic care and pain management, as physicians seek innovative approaches to address persistent pain before and after surgery.

Curonix will showcase the Freedom PNS System at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting, taking place November 5–8, 2026, in Grapevine, Texas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1702 to see the award-winning system. Curonix will also host a luncheon symposium on Friday, November 6, to explore the system's role in managing persistent knee pain of peripheral nerve origin. Registration is available through the AAHKS website.



Meeting space has been assigned to provide a Symposia supported by Curonix during the 2026 AAHKS Annual Meeting, November 5-8, 2026, in Grapevine, TX. AAHKS' assignment of meeting space does not imply product endorsement.



About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. The Freedom PNS System is the first and only permanent PNS system in the United States that is MR Conditional with the ability to scan throughout the body and over the implanted device at both 1.5T and 3T.*

Results may vary and depend on individual patient factors. The Freedom® PNS System is indicated for treatment of chronic, intractable pain of peripheral nerve origin. Rx only. Curonix LLC is a manufacturer of medical devices and does not practice medicine. Only a physician can determine what treatment is appropriate. For more information on indications, contraindications, risks, warnings, and possible adverse side effects refer to the Instructions for Use provided with the device or available on curonix.com.

*See full MR conditions in the Instructions for Use at curonix.com.

Contact:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

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512-791-4743

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