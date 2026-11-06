REV Receives Final Approval For CSE Listing, Commences Completions At Aden

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“ REV” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: REVX; CSE: REVX, effective November 9, 2026; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“ CSE”) to list the Company's common shares (the“ Common Shares”) on the CSE (the“ Listing”). The Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE at market open on Monday, November 9, 2026, with no change in the trading symbol (“ REVX”) or the CUSIP/ISIN.

Additionally, the Company has received approval to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”), prior to completion of the Listing. The Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV at the close of market on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The Company believes the move to the CSE will reduce its ongoing listing, filing, compliance and legal costs.

Mr. Jordan Potts, CEO of REV, commented:“The move to the CSE is a sensible step for a company at REV's stage, with no change to our trading symbol and nothing required of our shareholders. It trims our overhead and keeps our focus on our Helium projects across the Northern Great Plains. We thank the TSX Venture Exchange for its support and look forward to our next chapter on the CSE.”

The Company will remain a“reporting issuer” under applicable Canadian securities laws throughout the process. The Company's trading symbol“ REVX” will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE listing. The Company's quotation on the OTCID and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are not affected. The Company's CUSIP/ISIN will also remain unchanged.

Aden Dome Update

REV is pleased to confirm that a service rig has started completion operations at the Aden Dome helium discovery along the Alberta-Montana border. Several very prospective zones were encountered in REV's first-ever drilling at Aden (refer to October 30, 2026 NR ) and will be evaluated this month as crews test for pressure, reservoir quality, gas composition, and potential deliverability. The Company eagerly anticipates another update from Aden in the near future.

Figure 1 – Aden Dome Drilling with Montana's Sweet Grass Hills in the Background









Figure 2 – REV Aden Dome Location Map









About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta–Montana border, including the Aden Dome Project. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 – 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

...

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV and the timing thereof; the anticipated Listing of the Common Shares on the CSE and the timing thereof; the anticipated benefits of the Listing to the Company and its shareholders, including reduced filing fees, compliance and legal costs; the Company's trading symbol; the anticipated reduction in overhead costs and the advancement of the Company's Helium and Natural Hydrogen projects; and the Company's future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that the TSXV delisting and the CSE Listing will be completed on the timelines anticipated; that the anticipated cost savings associated with the Listing will be realized; the Company's ability to continue to satisfy the listing requirements of the CSE; the Company's ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the TSXV delisting or the CSE Listing may be delayed or may not occur as anticipated; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Listing, including cost savings, may not be realized; changes in the trading price, liquidity or volume of the Common Shares; risks relating to mineral and natural gas exploration and development; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration properties; permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance and regulatory risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel, third-party consultants and contractors; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: