Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Upcoming Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp. (“” or the "”) (TSXV: PUL) announces that it is beginning a series of operations, funded by Pulse's existing working capital, with a goal to increase production and cashflow.

The operations are focussed on Pulse's 100% owned Bigoray assets within the Nisku E pool (“E pool”). Pulse has focused most of its efforts over the past several years on the Nisku D pool (“D pool”) and has seen promising results of it's Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) injection program leading the Company to witness the start of increased production due to the EOR program. The Company suspended injection temporarily due to the amount of working capital the Company had and the rising cost of solvent each month, associated with international markets. With the planned program, Pulse has a goal to get the Company to a point where it's cashflow can fund solvent acquisition for injection into the D pool on a long-term basis and then move on to fund the EOR program in E pool.

Under the planned E pool program expected to be complete this year, Pulse intends to re-activate a previously producing oil well and place it on production, equip another suspended Pulse well to become a water injection well that will take produced water from the D pool and inject it into the E pool to provide pressure support. This E pool program will benefit Pulse in two ways, first, it will build pressure support in E pool which Pulse anticipates will increase production in the two E pool wells Pulse will have on production, and secondly, the pressure build we expect from water injection will prepare E pool for eventual solvent flooding as planned once the D pool solvent injection is complete. This is important as the Company can't inject solvent into E pool until pressures are sufficiently high enough to allow for the injected solvent to become miscible with the oil-in-place in the pool.

Finally, Pulse will install approximately 1900 meters of pipeline to connect the D and E pool infrastructure to deliver produced water to E pool for injection and for produced oil emulsion to go to Pulse's production facility. Pulse recently received Alberta Energy Regulator (“AER”) approval to initiate this pipeline work in the coming weeks. Once started, the pipeline installation will take approximately twenty days to complete.

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson stated“We have been working diligently to prepare a well thought out operational program with an acceptable risk profile that can help Pulse get to a point where we can fund our D pool EOR program long-term using cash flow from added production gains. We plan to get this work done before year end and with a goal to re-start solvent injection in D pool after having experienced encouraging results when we injected consistently earlier in the year.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to the announced operations program and expected production and EOR results. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects ‎Pulse's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Pulse and on ‎assumptions Pulse believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, Pulse's operational program increasing production and cash flow that also allows Pulse to fund the D pool injection program, that the Company's operational plans will be successfully implemented; production and cash flow will improve as anticipated; commodity prices, operating costs and market conditions will remain generally consistent with management's expectations; and the Corporation will have sufficient funds to execute its business plan.

Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Pulse to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: production and cash flow gains, general ‎business, commodity prices, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; Pulse may not be able to execute its planned self-funded operations in the Bigoray Nisku D and E pool, anticipated production growth and resulting cash flow improvements may not be achieved; general capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Pulse; the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and loss of key individuals‎.

A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Pulse's disclosure documents on its profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at Although ‎Pulse has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Pulse as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Pulse expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% working interest in the EOR Project located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years.

The Corporation has instituted a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR Project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse's total asset retirement obligations are just $2.9 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Pulse Oil Corp.

Garth JohnsonCEO‎604-306-4421‎