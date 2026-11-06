Joe Homebuyer Greater Richmond Releases Housing Assessment As Local Price Trends Diverge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond city prices fell while Henrico and Chesterfield rose, putting repair costs, timing and net proceeds in focus for local sellers

Richmond, VIRGINIA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Homebuyer Greater Richmond today released a housing market assessment examining a local divide: September single-family median sales prices fell in Richmond city while rising in neighboring Henrico and Chesterfield counties. The assessment connects those differences to a practical decision for homeowners with houses that need work: whether repairs justify the cost and time before a sale.







Richmond, VA

The assessment draws on publicly available September housing statistics. Richmond city recorded a median sales price of $392,500, down 3.8% from September 2025. Henrico County recorded a median of $435,000, up 11.5%, while Chesterfield County recorded a median of $464,000, up 3.7%.

Sales activity also differed across the three jurisdictions. Richmond city recorded 168 closed sales, up 20% from a year earlier. Henrico County recorded 205 closed sales, down 6.8%, and Chesterfield County recorded 312, down 16.6%. These figures describe single-family transactions during the reporting month and do not establish the value or likely selling time of an individual property.

The assessment's central finding is that local price trends moved in different directions. For a seller, the next step is property-specific: compare nearby sales, obtain realistic repair estimates and calculate expected proceeds. A median describes the homes sold during a period; it does not measure an individual home's value or the payoff from renovations.

“Selling a home that needs repairs can feel overwhelming, especially when an inherited property, a move, or another life change is involved. Richmond homeowners should understand their options and compare the cost of repairs, the time involved, and the amount they would actually receive at closing. Selling as-is can be a practical option for someone who values convenience and a timeline that fits their situation.”

Terry Sweat, Owner of Joe Homebuyer Greater Richmond

The assessment focuses on three questions: What will repairs cost? How long will the property take to prepare and sell? What amount will remain at closing after selling expenses and property obligations?

Those questions become more pressing when a property sale accompanies a life change. The company maintains information on selling an inherited or probate property, selling during relocation and selling for retirement or downsizing. Each situation can bring different timing, preparation and coordination needs.

A repaired home listed on the open market may attract a higher purchase price. An as-is sale may reduce preparation work and upfront spending. The assessment recommends comparing the written terms and estimated proceeds of each option rather than relying on the headline purchase price alone. Mortgage payoffs and other property obligations also affect the amount received at closing.

Homeowners can learn more about the company's property review and cash offer process at joehomebuyerva.com or by calling 804-531-5274.

About Joe Homebuyer Greater Richmond

Joe Homebuyer Greater Richmond is a local, family-owned cash home buying company serving Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding communities. The company purchases houses in their current condition, provides no-obligation offers and coordinates closing dates with homeowners. Its direct purchases involve no agent commissions or fees, with standard closing costs covered under the purchase terms.

Press Inquiries

Terry Sweat

tsweat [at] joehomebuyer.com

804-531-5274



Richmond, VA 23230