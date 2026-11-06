Mothers' Milk Bank California Announces Winner Of Sock Design Contest For 2026 To Raise Awareness Of Human Milk Donation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winning Design Stems from Mom's Own Experience as Both Donor and Recipient

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mothers' Milk Bank California is proud to announce Una Weiland of Morgan Hill, CA

“Small Drops, Big Love” – Winning Sock Design by Una Weiland

Una Weiland's winning design,“Small Drops, Big Love,” grew out of her experience as a mother, milk donor, and parent of two babies who spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), one of whom received donor milk during her NICU stay. When an extended hospital stay forced Una Weiland to cancel her baby shower, its wildflower theme became the focus of her art. She began painting on canvases and tote bags and giving them to nurses as gifts.

“The drops represent the nourishment plants need to grow, just as babies need nourishment to thrive. They also symbolize donor milk and the incredible gift milk donors give. The smiling sun stands for hope, warmth, and brighter beginnings. The whole design is about community: donors, milk banks, families who support one another, and tiny babies whose lives are touched by this generosity. Small drops can make a big difference and help grow something beautiful,” said Una Weiland, who has donated more than 5,000 ounces of breast milk.

Selected by a panel of judges for its creativity, originality, wearability, and ability to capture the spirit of Mothers' Milk Bank California's mission, the winning design will be professionally produced as the Official 2026 Mothers' Milk Bank California Sock. The limited-edition sock will spark conversations about the lifesaving impact of donor human milk for premature and medically fragile babies.

"While there could only be one winning design, every participant helped advance our mission," said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President and CEO of Mothers' Milk Bank California. "Every design told a unique story, making the judges' decision incredibly difficult. Una Weiland's design stood out for its creativity, visual impact, and ability to capture the compassion and community that defines Mothers' Milk Bank California. We can't wait to see people wearing these socks and hear the conversations they'll inspire."

The contest invited participants to create original sock designs inspired by themes such as California, kindness, community, hope, healthy beginnings, and generosity. The response exceeded expectations, with submissions representing a wide range of artistic styles and creative interpretations.

As the contest winner, Una Weiland will receive:



Recognition as the Official 2026 Mothers' Milk Bank California Sock Designer

Professionally produced socks featuring the winning artwork

A feature on the Mothers' Milk Bank California website and social media channels

A commemorative certificate Exclusive Mothers' Milk Bank California merchandise



Una Weiland of Morgan Hill, California, winner of the 2026 Sock It Forward Design Contest, pictured with her family.

The winning sock design will be available through future organizational events, fundraising initiatives, and community outreach efforts.

About Mothers' Milk Bank California

Founded in 1974, Mothers' Milk Bank California is California's nonprofit milk bank and a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). The organization collects, screens, pasteurizes, and distributes safe donor human milk to hospitals and families when a mother's own milk is unavailable, helping give premature and medically fragile babies the healthiest possible start in life. Through education, advocacy, and community partnerships, Mothers' Milk Bank California is committed to improving infant health one family at a time.

Media Contact: Cheryl Reiss | ...