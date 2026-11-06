Aurora STEAM Lab Named 2026 Best Summer Camp In Columbia, Maryland

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Women-owned STEAM lab recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for themed, hands-on summer camps and a perfect 5.0-star rating from families.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aurora STEAM Lab, a women-owned STEAM learning center in Columbia, Maryland, has been named 2026 Best Summer Camp in the STEAM Education & Enrichment Centers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a perfect 5.0-star Google rating. It reflects the lab's high-energy Summer STEAM Camps, where each week introduces a brand-new theme and campers design, build, experiment, code and create through art and technology.

Every camp day is built around personalized learning pathways. Campers begin with a quick skill and interest check, so instructors can match them to the right STEAMATIC pathway level before guided, theme-driven activities begin. Weekly themes have included Dungeons and Data, which pairs tabletop role-playing adventures with hands-on STEM activities, as well as RetroTech Mix and K-Pop Demon Hunters. Families describe camp days filled with coding, LEGO building, science experiments and art, along with take-home projects such as homemade soap, slime and tie-dye.

Beyond summer, Aurora STEAM Lab runs School-Out Day Camps, Spring Camps and Winter Camps, giving students a place to learn whenever school is not in session. The lab serves students from Kindergarten through 8th grade, with academic support available through 12th grade. Year-round programs include 90-minute Foundational STEAM sessions, daytime Homeschool STEAM programs, a Monday-through-Friday After-School STEAM Program with transportation from designated local schools, and STEAM Birthday Parties. No prior experience in coding or robotics is needed, and tuition includes all materials and access to the lab's equipment.

Families often say their children come home from camp excited to share what they built and eager to return the next day. Behind every program are the lab's five pillars: strong STEAM foundations, hands-on learning, effective teamwork, confident and independent learners, and forward-thinking leadership.

“I built Aurora STEAM Lab because every child deserves a place where learning feels personal, joyful and full of possibility,” said Sabrina Tacey, Founder and Owner of Aurora STEAM Lab.“Summer is when that really comes alive. Each week brings a new theme, and our campers get to build, code, experiment and create while making new friends. This recognition belongs to our families and our instructors, who show up for our campers every single day. We'll keep meeting each child where they are and helping them discover what they're capable of.”

Aurora STEAM Lab is not a franchise. It is an independent, family-rooted learning center where children are known by name and supported with intention.

About Aurora STEAM Lab

Aurora STEAM Lab is a women-owned STEAM learning center in Columbia, Maryland, founded in 2026 by educator Sabrina Tacey. It provides hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math enrichment programs for students throughout the community. Its offerings include themed summer, spring, winter and school-out day camps, foundational STEAM sessions, homeschool and after-school programs, and birthday parties for students from Kindergarten through 8th grade, with academic support available through 12th grade. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Sabrina Tacey

Aurora STEAM Lab

+1 240-708-4929

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aurora STEAM Lab Named 2026 Best Summer Camp in Columbia, Maryland News Provided By Awardy November 06, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.