Salt Pilates Studio Brings A New Wellness Experience To Waldwick, NJ

Salt Pilates Studio, a boutique Pilates Reformer studio in Waldwick, NJ, owned by certified Pilates instructor Katelin Kelley.

Class schedules, private session information and packages, plus details on Open House Week (November 16–22, 2026) and the Thanksgiving charity classes, are available at

Salt Pilates Studio keeps its Reformer Pilates groups small so instructors can give each person real attention, in a calm, softly lit Himalayan salt room setting.

Boutique studio pairs small-group Reformer Pilates with the calm of a Himalayan salt room, welcoming everyone from first-timers to experienced clients

- Katelin Kelley, Owner, Salt Pilates StudioWALDWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salt Pilates Studio, a boutique Pilates Reformer studio at 134 Hopper Ave, Suite 202, offers Waldwick and the surrounding Bergen County community a different kind of place to move. Owned by certified Pilates instructor Katelin Kelley, the studio holds its small-group Reformer Pilates classes inside a Himalayan salt room. The result is a quiet, personal setting where clients of every experience level can build strength, mobility and confidence at their own pace. This November, the studio is hosting its annual Open House Week and a series of Thanksgiving charity classes.A Personal Approach to Reformer Pilates in Waldwick, NJThe studio is built on a simple idea: Pilates should feel approachable. Many people are curious about Reformer Pilates but hesitate to try it, often because the equipment looks unfamiliar or because they worry about keeping up in a crowded class. Salt Pilates Studio keeps its groups small so instructors can give each person real attention, offering guidance on form, modifications and progressions throughout every session.For readers new to the method, the Reformer is a piece of Pilates equipment made up of a sliding carriage, adjustable springs, straps and a footbar. The springs provide resistance that can be adjusted up or down, so the same exercise can be made gentler for a beginner or more demanding for an experienced client. Reformer work emphasizes controlled movement, core engagement, alignment and breath, and it can be adapted to a wide range of ages, fitness levels and goals.Reformer Pilates Classes and Private SessionsSalt Pilates Studio offers a variety of Reformer Pilates classes in different styles, along with private Pilates sessions for clients who prefer one-on-one instruction or want to focus on specific goals. Class packages are available for those who plan to practice regularly, and the studio also offers wellness experiences that incorporate its salt room.“So many people tell me they've wanted to try Reformer Pilates for years but felt intimidated walking into a studio,” said Kelley.“I wanted to create a space where no one feels like they have to already know what they're doing. Whether it's your first class or your hundredth, you'll be seen, supported and guided every step of the way.”Classes Inside a Himalayan Salt RoomWhat most sets the studio apart is its setting. Classes take place in a Himalayan salt room, a space finished with Himalayan salt that gives the studio a warm, softly lit and calming atmosphere. Salt rooms are associated with the practice often called salt therapy, or halotherapy, in which people spend time in salt-lined environments. Many visitors enjoy these spaces for their relaxing, restorative feel. At Salt Pilates Studio, the salt room is part of the overall experience, meant to make each class feel calm and unhurried. It is not presented as a medical treatment.Meet Owner Katelin KelleyKelley's approach centers on personal attention and a welcoming studio culture. As a certified Pilates instructor, she focuses on helping clients understand how each movement should feel, not just how it should look. Her aim is for every client to leave class feeling comfortable, supported and more confident in their own practice, regardless of where they started.A Local Pilates Studio for Bergen CountyThe studio's Waldwick location makes it convenient for residents throughout the northwest Bergen County area, including neighboring Ridgewood, Ho-Ho-Kus, Allendale and Wyckoff. For people looking for Pilates in Bergen County that feels personal rather than crowded, the studio offers a close-to-home alternative to larger fitness facilities.“Waldwick is a community where people know each other, and I want the studio to feel that way too,” Kelley said.“My hope is that Salt Pilates becomes a place where neighbors come to take care of themselves, meet new people and feel part of something local.”Annual Open House Week in NovemberTo welcome newcomers and longtime friends alike, Salt Pilates Studio will host its annual Open House Week from November 16–22, 2026. The event gives community members a chance to visit the studio, meet Kelley, see the Himalayan salt room and learn more about the studio's class offerings, private sessions and packages. It is a natural starting point for anyone who has been curious about beginner-friendly Pilates in a relaxed, low-pressure setting.Additional details about Open House Week, the Thanksgiving charity classes and Thanksgiving weekend promotions, along with class schedules, private session information and packages, are available at .Thanksgiving Charity ClassesSalt Pilates Studio will host Thanksgiving charity classes: the Pre-Turkey Burn on November 25 and 26, 2026, and the Post-Turkey Burn on November 28, 2026. The studio will offer one class per day, with seven spots available in each class. Kelley will take part alongside clients and guide them through her personal Pilates routine.Standard admission is $50 per class. Existing class packages and credits cannot be used for the charity classes. Clients who bring an eligible donation receive a $5 discount per item, up to four eligible items and a $20 total discount, so admission after discounts is never less than $30. Accepted donations are feminine hygiene products, diapers, wipes and toys. Donations may be provided ahead of time or by the scheduled class date. Admission fees are separate from donated items.Thanksgiving Weekend PromotionsSalt Pilates Studio will also mark the Thanksgiving weekend with promotions around Black Friday (November 27), Small Business Saturday (November 28) and Cyber Monday (November 30). The studio will be closed on Black Friday, and the promotions will remain available online.About Salt Pilates StudioSalt Pilates Studio is a boutique Pilates Reformer studio in Waldwick, New Jersey, owned by certified Pilates instructor Katelin Kelley. The studio offers small-group Reformer Pilates classes held in a Himalayan salt room, as well as private Pilates sessions, class packages and salt room wellness experiences. Serving clients from Waldwick and surrounding Bergen County communities, Salt Pilates Studio welcomes all experience levels, including those who are completely new to Reformer Pilates.

Katelin Kelley, Owner

Salt Pilates Studio

+1 201-873-6140

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