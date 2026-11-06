NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO At Nijigen No Mori Presents A Special Mission 'Explosive Tag Recovery Mission Returns'

Available for a Limited Time from Saturday, October 17, 2026 Recover the Hidden Explosive Tags in the Great Outdoors and Save Fellow Shinobi

AWAJI, JAPAN, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO, one of the popular attractions at Nijigen no Mori, the anime theme park on Awaji Island, located near Kobe and Osaka, Japan, will host“Explosive Tag Recovery Mission Returns,” a special mission running for a limited time from Saturday, December 5, through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Participants must work together as a team to recover explosive tags planted by an unknown individual and rescue their fellow shinobi.This event marks the return of the“Explosive Tag Recovery Mission,” which previously drew strong interest from visitors. This time, the difficulty level has been increased, presenting participants with a greater challenge.All participants will join forces as one team and have just 15 minutes to locate and recover every explosive tag hidden throughout the village. If even one tag remains unrecovered when time runs out, the mission will be considered a failure. Those who successfully recover all the explosive tags and complete the mission will receive an exclusive original SHINOBI-ZATO explosive tag sticker.Set amid the vast natural surroundings of SHINOBI-ZATO, this mission will test participants' powers of observation as they search for hidden explosive tags, their teamwork as they work together to complete the mission, and their ability to take action like true shinobi.The“Explosive Tag Recovery Mission” returns to Shinobi-Zato following its previous run. Participants must detect dangerlurking in the village, join forces with their fellow shinobi, and recover every last explosive tag.■ Event Overview:“Explosive Tag Recovery Mission Returns”Event Period:Saturday, December 5 – Sunday, November 29, 2026Event Time:3:00 PM – 3:30 PM*Available on weekends and public holidays only.*Not held from January 1 to January 3, 2027.*A numbered ticket is required to participate. Guests wishing to participate should visit the attraction reception before the scheduled start time to obtain a numbered ticket.Event Details:A special mission in which participants must locate and recover explosive tags planted throughout the designated area. Participants will have 15 minutes to find and collect all the explosive tags hidden within the mission zone. If they fail to recover every tag before time runs out, the mission will be considered a failure. Those who successfully recover all the tags and complete the mission will receive an exclusive SHINOBI-ZATO original explosive tag sticker.This mission requiresparticipants to detect danger lurking in Shinobi-Zato and work together to recover every explosive tag before time runs out.Participation Fee:FreeAvailable to visitors holding a Gold Ticket, Premium Ticket, or VIP Journey Pass.Official Website:■About NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATONARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC”©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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NARUTO&BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO at Nijigen no Mori Presents a Special Mission 'Explosive Tag Recovery Mission Returns' News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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