AB Global Earns HRO Today Baker's Dozen Recognition For Sixth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Client feedback places AB Global among the leading enterprise pre-employment screening providers in 2026.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AB Global, The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced that it has been named to HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. The company was recognized among the Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders, marking its sixth consecutive year on the Baker's Dozen.HRO Today bases its ratings on feedback from clients who use the providers' services. The survey evaluates quality of service, breadth of service, and size of deals.“It's a tremendous honor to earn this recognition from HRO Today for the sixth consecutive year,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and CEO of AB Global.“What makes it especially meaningful is that it comes from the clients who count on us when a hiring decision is on the line or a candidate needs an answer. I'm grateful to our clients for their trust and proud of the team that earns it every day.”AB Global supports enterprise screening programs through its Client Concierge model, which pairs employers with a dedicated screening expert. The company handles candidate data for U.S. background checks entirely within the United States and holds both U.S. and General background screening accreditations from the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA).“Thank you to HRO Today for this recognition and to the HR professionals who bring their toughest questions to Screening University,” said Curt Schwall, President of AB Global and Dean of Screening University.“Through our free, live, instructor-led courses, we help HR teams understand what a background screening report covers, how results are verified, and what compliance questions to ask. Eligible courses offer SHRM and HRCI recertification credits at no cost.” Explore Screening University“We're grateful to the clients who took the time to share their experiences with HRO Today,” said Don Darrah, Chief Growth Officer of AB Global.“Hiring moves faster when your screening partner understands your business and acts with the same urgency as your team. We keep hiring moving by delivering accurate results quickly, flagging delays early, and getting clients answers when they need them.”To mark its sixth consecutive year on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen, AB Global invites employers to take the AB Global Challenge. The free, no-obligation trial lets employers compare AB Global with their current screening provider side by side and see how each performs on turnaround time, accuracy, responsiveness, compliance support, and the candidate experience.About AB GlobalAB Global, The Gold Standard in Background Screening, provides domestic and global background screening, verifications, and continuous monitoring services. Its Client Concierge program pairs employers with a dedicated screening expert. ABGlobalScreeningAbout HRO Today's Baker's DozenHRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening rank providers using survey responses from buyers of screening services. HRO Today analyzes responses for providers that meet its sample-size requirements and publishes overall and category-specific rankings.

Stephen Bollinger

AB Global

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AB Global Earns HRO Today Baker's Dozen Recognition for Sixth Consecutive Year News Provided By AB Global November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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