A Century Of Moves: Atlas Transfer & Storage Reflects On 100 Years Of Serving Southern California

Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. marked 100 years of serving San Diego and Southern California in 2025

For nearly 80 years, Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. has been an agent for Allied Van Lines, moving families across town, across the country and around the world.

Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. has served San Diego since 1925 and has been an agent for Allied Van Lines since 1948

The Southern California moving and storage company, which began by moving pianos for local families and piano stores, marked its centennial in 2025.

- Tom Oakley, President of Atlas Transfer & Storage Co.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A century after it began serving San Diego families, Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. is reflecting on the 100-year milestone it reached in 2025. What started as a small local business has grown into a full-service relocation provider handling local, interstate and international moves.

Reaching 100 years was an opportunity to recognize the customers, employees and community who have shaped the company, and to reaffirm its commitment to quality service and customer care.

A San Diego Beginning

Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. was founded in San Diego in 1925 with a modest purpose: moving pianos for local families and piano stores. It was careful, specialized work, and that standard of care became the foundation for everything that followed. In 1948, Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. became an agent for Allied Van Lines.

Over the decades, the business grew from a small local operation into an established presence in Southern California with trucks operating nationwide. Today, Atlas offers a full range of moving services, including:

- Across town, cross country or around the world relocations

- Packing, crating and unpacking services

- Loading, delivery and unloading

- Flexible short- and long-term storage options

- Customized moves for seniors

- Automobile transportation

Through that growth, Atlas has remained family-owned and operated, focused on quality service over volume and on handling every move with care and professionalism.

“Reaching 100 years in business is a testament to the thousands of families who have trusted us with their moves and the dedication of our team members who have cared for their belongings, one move at a time. The foundation of our business has always been our commitment to providing a high-quality moving experience for each and every customer, and we continue to stand firmly behind that commitment today,” said Tom Oakley, President of Atlas Transfer & Storage Co.“We started by moving pianos for San Diego families, and that same care guides every move we handle today. We are grateful to our customers, our employees and our community for a century of support.”

Serving Southern California today

Atlas continues to serve households and businesses throughout Southern California, including San Diego County, Orange County and the Inland Empire. The company also facilitates long distance and international relocations. A century on, its approach remains rooted in the values it was built on: dependable service and genuine care for every customer and their belongings.

About Atlas Transfer & Storage Co.

Founded in San Diego in 1925, Atlas Transfer & Storage Co. is a family-owned and operated moving and storage company serving Southern California. As an agent for Allied Van Lines, the company provides comprehensive relocation services, including packing, crating, unpacking, loading, delivery and storage, for local, interstate and international moves. Learn more at atlasallied.

Sara Oakley

Atlas Transfer & Storage Co.

+1 858-360-1511

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A Century of Moves: Atlas Transfer & Storage Reflects on 100 Years of Serving Southern California News Provided By CODESM November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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