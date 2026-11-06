JES Brings The Human Touch Back To The Art Of Pop On New Album, 'Dreamer'

Grammy Nominated Artist JES

A Love Letter To The Restless Mind

- JESLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-nominated artist JES takes listeners on her most personal journey yet with Dreamer, an evocative contemporary pop record shaped by creative instinct and emotional honesty. It's a story of confronting the machinery that asks artists to become smaller, safer, easier to consume, and finding the courage to keep creating on their own terms. Throughout the album, imagination becomes a source of resilience, giving JES room to question, explore, and become. The release marks a turning point in her career, revealing some of her most vulnerable songwriting to date. Dreamer is now available to stream and download worldwide.Dreamer begins with a question: What if imagination itself is power? Through candid songwriting and an expansive, cinematic pop sound, JES brings listeners closer, tracing a journey through escape, self-discovery, and the pursuit of creative freedom. It opens with“(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday,” a rush of rhythmic guitars and genuine warmth that captures the moment you realize you can stop running because you're right where you're supposed to be.“Be Good (To Yourself)” pairs angelic guitar with a reminder to give yourself the care you need, while the celestial melodies and hypnotic pulse of“Finding Utopia” explore the peace that comes with acceptance. Drawing on JES's electronic roots,“Lowkey” captures a connection that doesn't need explaining. Some moments between people say enough without words.JES continues Dreamer's arc with“I Need Love,” embracing the vulnerability of knowing what you need and finding the confidence to ask for it. That conviction carries into the next track,“Talk About The Weather.” This mellow hyper-ballad looks beneath everyday conversation to the questions we all ask ourselves. The album closes with“Suspicious Minds,” leaving some questions open as JES explores how doubt and perception can complicate even our most honest intentions. The ending leaves room for uncertainty, and for her dreams to run wild.Originally titled Surrender, the record found its name in“Dreamer,” a late addition that brought its central idea into focus.“Dreaming isn't always glamorous,” JES explains.“Sometimes it's messy, uncertain, and a little insane. But even when you're questioning everything, there's still something in you that says, go. So you keep moving.” Written and produced by JES, Richard Robson (Tiësto, Shakira, Richard Ashcroft), and UK producer Bedlam, the album was mastered by Jonas W.K. (Tinashe, ZAYN, blackbear). It features the previously released singles“We Could Be Stardust,”“Take Me Away,” and the title track. Together, they bring wonder, longing, and restless imagination to the album.Born and raised in New York, JES built a global following as one of the most distinctive and emotive voices in electronic music. Across two decades of exploring genres, her commitment to creativity and emotional honesty has remained constant. She has earned multiple Grammy nominations, two Billboard No. 1 singles, and has performed across six continents. Her work has received coverage from Popdust, DJ Mag, CelebMix, Earmilk, HuffPost, Vibe, Marie Claire, Flaunt, Cliché, Runway & Jungle, and Beatportal, alongside placements on Spotify's Chill Hits, Dance Classics, Soft & Slow, and Mood Booster playlists.“Dreamer is a record about imagination as survival,” JES says.“Underneath it all is a belief that dreaming is not escaping; it's the beginning of possibility.” That belief runs through an album that makes room for doubt, connection, and the courage to keep creating. It's a personal chapter in JES's ongoing evolution, shaped by the experiences that brought her here and a curiosity about what comes next. Dreamer is available to stream and download worldwide. For updates, visit OfficialJES and follow @OfficialJES on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Taylor Funari

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"(You Make Every Day Feel Like) Sunday" Official Music Video

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JES Brings The Human Touch Back To The Art of Pop On New Album, 'Dreamer' News Provided By TREND PR November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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