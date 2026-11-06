Regen Experts Reflects Dallas Physician's Focus On Spine And Joint Preservation

Deborah Westergaard, MD, leads Regen Experts, a physician-led spine and joint preservation practice serving Dallas and Plano, Texas.

Deborah Westergaard, MD, outlines nonoperative spine and joint care in Dallas and Plano, including image-guided PRP and bone marrow concentrate.

- Deborah Westergaard, MD, Regen Experts

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALLAS, Texas - October 30 2026- Regen Experts, formerly Pain Experts, is outlining the evolution of Deborah Westergaard, M.D. 's Dallas and Plano practice toward nonoperative spine and joint preservation. The practice's name reflects an approach that begins with understanding the source of pain and determining which treatment, if any, is appropriate.

“Treat the patient, not the picture,” said Dr. Westergaard.“An MRI can show us changes in a joint or spine, but it cannot tell the whole story. I want to understand what hurts, what the examination shows, and what that person is trying to get back to doing.”

Dr. Westergaard is double board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine and has decades of experience with image-guided procedures. Her evaluations bring together symptoms, examination findings, relevant imaging, prior treatment and the patient's goals.

For one patient, that goal may be returning to golf or gardening. For another, it may be walking comfortably with a spouse, lifting a grandchild or continuing strength training. These priorities help shape the discussion of treatment options. Preserving function, mobility and strength is central to the practice's focus on healthspan-the years people can remain active and engaged in meaningful activities. These are care goals, not promised results.

“Pain relief matters. I also want to understand why the pain is there,” she said.“Can we identify the structure involved? Is there a reasonable way to address the problem? Sometimes that means rehabilitation, sometimes an orthobiologic procedure, and sometimes surgery. When surgery is the right treatment, I recommend a surgical consultation.”

Orthobiologics use biological materials in musculoskeletal care. At Regen Experts, options for selected patients include autologous platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, prepared from the patient's blood, and bone marrow concentrate, or BMC, prepared from the patient's bone marrow. Ultrasound or fluoroscopy guides applicable procedures, with the imaging method selected according to the anatomy and treatment target.

PRP and BMC are not interchangeable or appropriate for every diagnosis. Evidence varies by condition, preparation and procedure. Treatment discussions include potential benefits, risks, alternatives, recovery expectations and cost. No procedure guarantees tissue regeneration, pain relief or avoidance of surgery.

Dr. Westergaard also writes Orthobiologics DigestTM, a physician-led review of research and news that places emerging findings in clinical context.

“Patients deserve to understand what we know, what we are still learning, and why a recommendation fits their situation,” she said.

Regen Experts evaluates joint, tendon, ligament, back and neck concerns in Dallas and Plano. Information about the practice and its approach is available at Regen Experts ( ).

About Deborah Westergaard, M.D., and Regen Experts

Deborah Westergaard, M.D. (dr-deborah-westergaard ), earned her medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, completed anesthesiology residency training at UT Southwestern Medical Center and an ACGME-accredited Pain Medicine fellowship at Texas Tech University. In practice since 1989, she leads Regen Experts, serving Dallas and Plano with individualized spine and joint evaluations and image-guided care.

Dallas: 4228 N. Central Expressway, Suite 101, Dallas, TX 75206.

Plano: 1400 Preston Road, Suite 120, Plano, TX 75093.

Staff confirm the appropriate location for each consultation and procedure.

This announcement provides general educational information. Treatment recommendations require an individual medical evaluation.

Media contact: Deborah Westergaard, M.D., Regen Experts

Telephone: 214-750-6200

[Contact Regen Experts ](contact )

Deborah Westergaard

Regen Experts

+1 214-750-6200

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Regen Experts Reflects Dallas Physician's Focus on Spine and Joint Preservation News Provided By Regen Experts November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.