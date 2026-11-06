DOS Medical Brings Physician-Led Longevity, Wellness And IV Therapy To Miami-Dade, Broward And Palm Beach Counties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DOS Medical offers physician-led longevity, wellness, and IV therapy services across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

- Dr. Naval Parikh, DOS Medical

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOS Medical, a medical wellness and longevity practice based in Pompano Beach, Florida, is bringing physician-led clinical oversight and personalized concierge wellness services to patients throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The practice offers IV therapy, peptide therapy, hormone optimization, cosmetic injectables and mobile wellness services for individuals seeking personalized care. Located at 1 West Sample Road, Suite 302, in Pompano Beach, DOS Medical distinguishes itself through a leadership team that combines medical experience with specialized expertise in concierge wellness. The practice is led by Dr. Parikh, a former chief of medicine and board-certified physician, alongside Ken Longo, a pioneer in the health and wellness space with more than a decade of experience in concierge IV services, stem cell therapies and peptide treatments. Together, the leadership team aims to combine clinical supervision with personalized service, offering patients access to wellness treatments at the clinic or through mobile appointments across the tri-county area.

Personalized IV Therapy and Wellness Treatments:

DOS Medical offers a range of IV therapy options designed to address hydration, recovery and wellness goals. Its treatment menu includes the Hangover Repair IV, Energy Boost IV, Immune Defense IV, Beauty & Glow IV, Performance IV and Top Shelf/Recovery IV. Formulations and available ingredients vary by treatment and patient needs. The practice also offers additional wellness services, including peptide therapy, hormone optimization, testosterone therapy, and IV treatments involving stem cells and exosomes. Availability, treatment protocols and eligibility depend on the specific service and applicable medical requirements. Treatment eligibility, potential benefits and risks depend on the individual and should be evaluated by a qualified medical professional. Patients should discuss available treatments, evidence, potential risks and expected outcomes with their healthcare provider before proceeding.

Concierge Care and Mobile Wellness Services:

DOS Medical provides mobile IV services throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, in addition to appointments at its Pompano Beach location. The practice also offers services for corporate wellness events, private gatherings and entertainment-related functions. Led by Dr. Parikh and Ken Longo, DOS Medical combines medical oversight with a concierge approach to wellness, offering services at its clinic and through mobile appointments. To learn more about available services or schedule an appointment, visit dosmedical or call (954) 754-4DOS.

DOS Medical

DOS Medical: IV Therapy and Wellness Clinic

+1 954-754-4367

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DOS Medical Brings Physician-Led Longevity, Wellness and IV Therapy to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties News Provided By Darcy PR November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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