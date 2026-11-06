Orion Maintenance & Installation Earns 2026 Best Of Michigan Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orion Maintenance & Installation, a family-owned Canton company providing irrigation, drainage and landscape lighting services, has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan Award winner. The recognition highlights a business built around helping homeowners manage water more efficiently, protect their property and keep outdoor systems working through Michigan's changing seasons.With more than 30 years of combined experience, Orion handles spring sprinkler start-ups, fall winterization, complete repairs and mid-season system walkthroughs designed to improve coverage, identify leaks and reduce wasted water. The company also installs Wi-Fi smart sprinkler controllers that automatically adjust watering schedules based on local weather conditions. Beyond irrigation, Orion provides French drains, downspout extensions and custom drainage solutions that help direct excess water away from landscaping and foundations. Its landscape lighting services include design, installation and annual maintenance, with technicians inspecting wiring and transformers, cleaning lenses, realigning fixtures and adjusting placement as landscapes grow and change. Regular lighting maintenance also helps extend system life, preserve nighttime curb appeal and catch minor issues before they turn into more expensive repairs for homeowners across the area.“Receiving this award means a great deal to our team because it reflects the trust homeowners place in us to take care of systems that protect and improve their properties,” said Orion Maintenance owner Kelly.“We want customers to understand what we are doing, why it matters and how to keep their systems working efficiently long after the appointment is finished.”That emphasis on communication is central to Orion's approach. Technicians walk customers through system performance, explain needed repairs and look for small problems before they become larger ones. As Orion celebrates its 2026 Best of Michigan Award, the company remains focused on practical solutions, responsive service and helping homeowners get more from the outdoor systems they rely on year after year.For more information, click here.

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Orion Maintenance & Installation Earns 2026 Best of Michigan Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 06, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Environment



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