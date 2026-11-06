UAE Becomes First Country To Approve Innovative Oral Treatment For Vitiligo

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is set to become the first country to approve an innovative oral treatment for vitiligo, Dr Ayman Alnaeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society announced on Friday, November 6, as the 10th Conference of the Dermatology Division of the Emirates Medical Association opened.

The event, held at the InterContinental Dubai–Festival City, brings together more than 500 physicians and specialists from around the world. Over three days, participants will explore the latest innovations in dermatology, including artificial intelligence applications, clinical imaging, and novel therapeutic approaches.

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Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes the skin to lose its colour or pigment. This causes your skin to appear lighter than your natural skin tone or turn white. The condition occurs when the body's immune system destroys melanocytes which are skin cells that produce melanin, the chemical that gives skin its colour, or pigmentation.

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In his welcoming address, Dr Alnaeem said the conference will host the official launch ceremony for the vitiligo treatment, alongside the announcement of a range of new dermatology therapies, including the latest generation of biological treatments for psoriasis and others, further strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for medical and pharmaceutical innovation.

He emphasised that the UAE is among the fastest countries in registering new medicines to ensure patients have access to the latest treatments, and among the first globally in applying artificial intelligence technologies to diagnose skin diseases such as psoriasis and skin cancer, as well as in using laser to treat vascular birthmarks, pigmentation, and benign tumors.

“We are proud to host this scientific event in the United Arab Emirates, which continues to consolidate its position as a leading destination for innovation, knowledge exchange, and excellence in the healthcare sector,” he said.

This year's conference agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including skin aging, eczema - one of the most common conditions - acne, skin cancer, infectious skin diseases, and inflammatory skin diseases. It will also highlight innovations in dermatology, including AI applications, clinical imaging, and innovative therapeutic approaches.

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