NSG-Led Multi-Agency Counter-Terrorism Exercise Conducted Across 12 Locations In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The National Security Guard (NSG) has conducted a major multi-agency counter-terrorism exercise, 'Ex Sarvatra Pratighat-I', across 12 locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The exercise was aimed at assessing and strengthening the preparedness of security forces in responding to complex terror threats.

The exercise was led by the NSG in coordination with the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other emergency response services.

The large-scale exercise was designed to test the integrated response capabilities of multiple security agencies against a complex, multiple-target terror scenario, officials informed the media. According to officials, it involved the simultaneous and sequential deployment of counter-terrorism forces at different locations, simulating situations that could require coordinated and rapid intervention by various agencies.

The exercise focused on evaluating operational readiness, strengthening inter-agency coordination and improving interoperability among the participating forces, said an official.

It also provided an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of existing response mechanisms and coordination procedures while dealing with multiple security threats across an urban landscape.

With Mumbai and Navi Mumbai being important urban and economic centres, the exercise underlined the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness against potential terror-related contingencies.

The participation of various central and state security agencies, along with emergency services, highlighted the importance of a unified approach to tackling complex security challenges.

The NSG said the exercise reinforced the collective commitment of participating agencies towards national and urban security, while strengthening their ability to respond effectively to evolving terror threats.

Officials stated that the multi-agency drill also reaffirmed the importance of seamless coordination and operational synergy among security forces to ensure a swift, effective and integrated response during emergencies.