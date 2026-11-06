Gujarat: 12.16 Kg Of Silver Valued At Rs 27.44 Lakh Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Banaskantha district police recovered 12.16 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 27.44 lakh within a few hours of a highway robbery near Tetoda village in Deesa and arrested four accused, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday while handing over the recovered property to its owner.

The ornaments were returned under the Gujarat government's 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' programme, an initiative through which police hand over recovered or lost property to its rightful owners.

The robbery took place when employees of Maximum Enterprise, a wholesale silver jewellery shop in Ahmedabad, were travelling back to Dhanera after collecting or carrying silver ornaments from Ahmedabad.

Near Tetoda village, unidentified persons intercepted their vehicle on the highway, assaulted the complainant and fled with 12.16 kg of silver ornaments valued at Rs 27.44 lakh.

Following a complaint, a robbery case was registered at Deesa Rural police station.

The Banaskantha Local Crime Branch (LCB) team used technical inputs and human intelligence to trace the accused and solve the case within a few hours. Police arrested four persons and seized the car allegedly used in the robbery.

The entire consignment of stolen silver ornaments was recovered from them, according to the police.

Banaskantha LCB Police Inspector D M Rathod and his team members - UHC Rajeshkumar Shankarlal, UPC Kansinh Balwantsinh and UPC Mukeshkumar Shantilal - were felicitated by Sanghavi with certificates of appreciation for their role in solving the case.

The recovery was highlighted as part of the 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' programme, through which the state police have been returning recovered property to its owners.

According to the government, the Banaskantha district police organised around 538 programmes under the initiative over the past year and returned lost or stolen property worth more than Rs 4.66 crore to its rightful owners.