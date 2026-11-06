Major Police Action In Agra: 100 Kg Of Illegal Firecrackers Recovered From Residential House

MENAFN - IANS) Agra, Nov 6 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal firecracker storage ahead of Diwali, Agra's Sadar Bazar Police have busted an illegal fireworks storage operation in a residential area of Agra. During a raid, police recovered approximately 100 kilograms of illegally stored firecrackers from a house in the Nagla Bhawani Singh area along Deori Road, officials said.

According to police officials, the seized firecrackers are estimated to be worth around Rs 1 lakh. The fireworks were allegedly being stored inside a residential property without the mandatory licence or legal permission, raising serious concerns about public safety.

The illegal stock was reportedly recovered from the possession of a man identified as Sachin Kumar. Acting on information about the unauthorised storage of explosive materials, the Sadar Bazar Police team conducted a raid at the location and uncovered the illegal stockpile, officials said.

The police action comes amid heightened security measures ahead of the festive season of Diwali, when the demand for firecrackers typically increases. Authorities have been taking strict steps to prevent the illegal storage and sale of fireworks, particularly in densely populated residential neighbourhoods where such activities can pose a significant threat to residents.

According to police, storing large quantities of firecrackers in residential buildings without proper safety arrangements and official authorisation can lead to serious accidents, including accidental fires and explosions.

Following the recovery, a case has been registered at Sadar Bazar Police Station under the relevant legal provisions. Further investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway to establish the details of the illegal storage operation.

ACP Sadar Agra Ameesha confirmed the police action and provided details of the recovery. The police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against illegal firecracker storage. The police have warned those involved in such activities that violations will not be tolerated.