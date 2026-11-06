Rajasthan: Six Minor Girls Rescued From 'Sex Trafficking' Racket In Jhalawar Five Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jhalawar, Nov 6 (IANS) In a shocking case of alleged sexual exploitation and trafficking of minor girls, Rajasthan Police have busted a racket in the Bhawanimandi area of Jhalawar district, rescuing six minor girls and arresting five accused, including individuals allegedly related to or close to the victims.

Police investigations have confirmed repeated sexual exploitation of five of the rescued girls, while two were also found suffering from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Budania said the action followed a confidential complaint received on October 7. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Shrotriya to investigate the allegations.

As part of the investigation, police conducted a decoy operation and collected digital evidence using spy cameras. After verifying the evidence, a team of more than 100 police personnel conducted simultaneous raids at identified locations on November 3 and rescued the six minor girls.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the girls were allegedly presented to customers and money was collected in exchange for facilitating illegal activities.

Video footage recorded during the decoy operation reportedly provided crucial evidence regarding the alleged involvement of intermediaries and family members.

Medical examinations confirmed repeated sexual exploitation of five girls. Two of them were also diagnosed with STDs and have been provided treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors.

Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case. They were produced before a court and remanded to three days of police custody for interrogation.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagchand Meena has been constituted to investigate the wider network and identify other persons, including alleged brokers and customers, involved in the racket.

All six rescued girls have been shifted to a children's home for safe shelter on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee. Further investigation is underway.