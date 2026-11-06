PM Modi To Lead Grand Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Finale Usha Mangeshkar To Get National Award

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched an online registration portal for the public to attend the grand closing ceremony of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony as the Chief Guest and confer the Bhupen Hazarika National Award on veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar.

The event, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., will bring together leading national artistes and performers from Assam in a musical tribute to the legendary singer, composer and cultural icon popularly known as Sudhakantha.

Addressing the media at Dispur, Chief Minister Sarma said the closing ceremony would showcase the enduring legacy of Bhupen Hazarika through performances by some of the country's most celebrated musicians.

Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kalpana Patowary, Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, Kavita Krishnamurti, L. Subramaniam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Rahul Deshpande and Sriramchandra are among the artistes scheduled to perform.

Several prominent singers from Assam, including Tarali Sarma, Mousumi Saharia, Sankuraj Konwar, Dikshu Sarma, Rupam Bhuyan, Mayukh Hazarika, Zublee Baruah, Nahid Afrin, Anindita Paul, Dawor Hazarika and Achurjya Borpatragohain, will also take the stage.

A major attraction will be the participation of 1,000 artistes from Assam, who had earlier performed at the inaugural ceremony of the centenary celebrations.

They will join other performers in presenting Hazarika's iconic songs, including "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" and "We Are in the Same Boat, Brother".

Another 1,000 college students from Assam associated with music and cultural activities will attend the event, with a special train arranged for their journey to the national capital.

The programme will have an overall audience capacity of around 5,000, including artistes, students, diplomats, Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and other distinguished guests associated with Hazarika's legacy.

The November 29 ceremony will mark the culmination of a year-long celebration honouring one of India's most influential cultural voices.