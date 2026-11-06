MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As a new Democratic Congress reshapes US crypto oversight before the January 2027 Clarity Act deadline, the American Arbitration Association profiles Mahmoud Abuwasel while 12+ global law libraries catalog UAE Crypto Litigation.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International disputes firm Wasel & Wasel announced today that the American Arbitration Association (AAA) featured Disputes Partner Mahmoud Abuwasel in its Panelist Spotlight. The recognition comes as Democrats have won control of both houses of Congress ahead of the January 3, 2027 US Clarity Act crypto deadline. Simultaneously, over 12 premier global law libraries cataloged Abuwasel's empirical treatise, UAE Crypto Litigation, equipping cross-border enterprises with enforceable dispute frameworks.









Following a failed 49–50 Senate cloture vote in September 2026 (OneBullEx ), the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (H.R. 3633) is set to expire at the close of the 119th Congress on January 3, 2027 unless it receives 60 Senate votes during a lame-duck breakthrough, as reported by KuCoin News. With Democrats winning control of both the Senate and House in the November 2026 midterms, POLITICO Pro reports that incoming committee leaders, including expected Senate Banking Chair Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Financial Services top Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, are poised to pivot toward aggressive industry oversight, stricter illicit-finance and consumer-disclosure demands, and defending SEC jurisdiction, though a Republican White House makes new partisan legislation unlikely to pass. Meanwhile, as detailed in Eco's regulatory analysis, strict requirements on 1:1 reserve backing, monthly certified reserve attestations, redemption timelines, and issuer yield bans take effect in January 2027 under the already-enacted GENIUS Act (S. 1582), while unresolved fights over exchange-paid stablecoin rewards and qualified custody remain in legislative limbo. For global digital asset platforms, this congressional reset prolongs statutory token-classification uncertainty in the U.S. and shifts the compliance burden toward parallel SEC and CFTC rulemakings and heightened congressional scrutiny.

Digital economy and crypto companies globally including in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC ) reported a 38% year-over-year increase in crypto firm registrations alongside a 75% surge in institutional platform inflows tracked by Chainalysis (Finance News International ), as well as the Cayman Islands, which recorded a 70% year-over-year jump in Web3 foundation registrations (Investment International ), British Virgin Islands (BVI), Singapore, Hong Kong, Seychelles, and other global crypto hubs still clear US Dollars (USD). As Democrats assume full congressional oversight of US crypto policy, smart contract failures, liquidity freezes, and shareholder disputes carry heightened cross-border legal exposure. Resolving this friction requires arbitrators and counsel who understand both AAA/ICDR proceedings and judicial enforcement across global and offshore courts. Reflecting this global exposure, Abuwasel has assisted on crypto disputes across a broad spectrum of legal frameworks, including the US, UK, BVI, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), El Salvador, Hong Kong, the UAE, the Netherlands, Canada, and Singapore.

In UAE Crypto Litigation, Abuwasel selected the UAE for this petri-dish study because it holds one of the highest digital economy adoption rates at roughly 35% crypto usage, according to Global Media Insight data, while ranking second globally in the 2026 Henley Crypto Adoption Index. Reviewing over 100 judgments, the study shows how courts apply established principles to digital assets and highlights judicial pragmatism, demonstrating how judges look past technological novelty to a transaction's economic substance. Following a seven-part dispute lifecycle, it covers asset characterization, liability, fraud, contractual risk, and civil-criminal interplay. It also compares the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the UAE Federal Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and Central Bank (CBUAE) regimes.

His Excellency Justice Michael Black KC, Judge in Charge of the DIFC Digital Economy Court, authored the book's foreword. "The conceptual and practical contours of digital asset litigation will continue to evolve rapidly," Justice Black wrote. "In this context, a work of scholarship that illuminates patterns in judicial decision-making and bridges linguistic and doctrinal divides is not only timely but foundational."



AAA Specialist Recognition: Featured on the AAA Blockchain & Smart Contract Disputes Panel and profiled in the official AAA Panelist Spotlight.

Empirical Crypto Research: Registered with the US Library of Congress (LCCN: 2026901283; ISBN: 979-8-9936828-0-8), examining over 100 UAE digital asset rulings from 2019 to 2025.

UK and Commonwealth Cataloging: Cataloged at the UK Supreme Court Library, Gray's Inn, Lincoln's Inn, Inner Temple, Middle Temple, Cambridge Squire Law Library, LSE, and Cayman Courts. Global Arbitral Centers: Adopted by the Singapore (SIAC), Hong Kong (HKIAC), and Dubai (DIAC) international arbitration center libraries, alongside the DIFC and the ADGM Courts Libraries.

"Offshore incorporation in the UAE, Cayman Islands, or Singapore cannot shield crypto enterprises from US legal nexus," said Mahmoud Abuwasel, Disputes Partner. "With Democrats winning both houses of Congress ahead of the January 3, 2027 Clarity Act deadline, platforms touching USD banking and stablecoins face potential cross-border disputes. Combining our AAA panel work with the precedents in UAE Crypto Litigation gives global forums and institutional leaders a predictable, enforceable resolution framework across world markets."

Institutional leaders, general counsel, and policymakers can explore Wasel & Wasel's dispute capabilities at or order UAE Crypto Litigation at . Review the AAA Blockchain Panel at and Abuwasel's AAA Panelist Spotlight at .

About Wasel & Wasel Wasel & Wasel is an international disputes law firm specializing in cross-jurisdictional litigation, international arbitration, and regulatory enforcement. Operating across Washington, D.C., Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, and Melbourne, the firm advises multinational corporations, sovereign entities, family offices, and digital economy enterprises. The firm focuses on complex commercial disputes, asset recovery, and multi-jurisdictional judgment enforcement at .

Media Contact: Mahmoud Abuwasel, Disputes Partner, Wasel & Wasel LLC, 700 K St NW, Washington, D.C. / Floor 15, Al-Khatem Tower, Abu Dhabi, Email:...,..., Websites: ,

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or trading advice.

CONTACT: Mahmoud Abuwasel mabuwaselwaselandwasel.com