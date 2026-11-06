QKS Group Recognizes Pull Logic As An Emerging Innovator In Supply Chain Inventory Optimization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) QKS highlights how Pull Logic helps companies anticipate availability risks and decide when to reorder, where to direct incoming supply, and when to move stock.

- Taresh Grover, CEO and Co-founder of Pull LogicATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QKS Group has recognized Pull Logic as an Emerging Innovator in its SPARK MatrixTM: Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization (GSCIO), Q4 2026. The assessment evaluates vendors on technology excellence and customer impact. QKS highlighted Pull Logic's focus on product availability and its use of probabilistic modeling, digital twin simulation, and agentic AI to guide inventory decisions.“Pull Logic stands out in the Global Supply Chain Inventory Optimization market because it treats inventory as a decision problem, not just a planning output,” said Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group.When a product is unavailable, some customers accept a substitute, some wait, and others buy elsewhere. A sale of a substitute shows up as demand for the item the customer bought. A customer who walks away leaves no sale at all. Both outcomes can lead planners to underestimate demand for the product customers originally wanted.Pull Logic's Availability Intelligence works alongside existing ERP and planning systems to estimate missed demand and identify where customers are likely to face future shortages. It considers which substitutes customers are likely to accept, how long they are willing to wait, and when supply is likely to arrive. Planners can use a digital twin to compare inventory decisions before acting, such as whether to replenish sooner, redirect an incoming shipment, or move stock between locations.“A product can be out of stock at one location and still be available to the customer if it can reach them in time. The harder question is what happens when you move it. Will that decision protect one sale but put another at risk?” said Benoit Montreuil, Co-founder and Chief Scientist of Pull Logic.“That's why we simulate inventory decisions across the network. Planners can see how a move affects customers in both places before they commit to it.”Through Pull Logic's AI Studio, planners can configure agents to monitor the risk of shortages and excess inventory, explain recommended actions, and carry out approved actions within limits set by the business.“Businesses can carry too much inventory and still lose sales because the right product is unavailable where and when a customer needs it,” said Taresh Grover, CEO and Co-founder of Pull Logic.“Our vision is to extend that availability intelligence across connected networks of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, helping them work together to serve customer demand with less excess inventory.”Sanjeevi CR, Associate Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, Consulting & Research at QKS Group, added,“Pull Logic answers this with a decision-centric approach that connects to existing ERP and planning environments without long transformation programs. This helps organizations identify opportunities to improve product availability, reduce lost sales, and release working capital.”Additional resourcesRead QKS Group's announcementAccess the QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM researchAbout Pull LogicPull Logic is an AI-native supply chain decision intelligence company helping manufacturers, distributors, and retailers improve product availability, reduce excess inventory, and make better use of working capital. The company builds on research originating at Georgia Tech. Its platform combines demand intelligence, simulation, optimization, and agentic AI to support replenishment, allocation, and inventory rebalancing decisions. Pull Logic works alongside existing ERP and planning systems, incorporating customer delivery expectations, substitution options, and supply conditions to help teams make informed, explainable decisions.Learn more at pulllogic.

Kumar Pranjal

Pull Logic

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QKS Group Recognizes Pull Logic as an Emerging Innovator in Supply Chain Inventory Optimization News Provided By Pull Logic Inc. November 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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