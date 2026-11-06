Charter Oak State College Offers Virtual Healthcare Open House November 18

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

Brooke N. Palkie, EdD, RHIA, FAHIMA

Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE Healthcare degree programs. Event attendees APPLY FREE!

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charter Oak State College ( ) offers a Healthcare Virtual Open House Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE undergraduate, graduate and certificate degree programs in the field of healthcare. All event attendees apply free. Plus! Participants will hear directly from students and alumni who will be joining the virtual open house to share their educational and career experiences. RSVP Today!The online College offers career-focused undergraduate healthcare degrees including a BS Healthcare Administration, CAHIIM-accredited BS Health Information Management, Nursing: CCNE-accredited RN/ADN to BSN; and graduate degrees in Health Data Analytics and Healthcare Administration, plus career-focused certificates in specialized areas of the healthcare field to support workforce advancement.The College's Health Science and Technology Department is led by lifetime FAHIMA member Brooke N. Palkie, EdD, RHIA, FAHIMA. Dr. Palkie is the Program Director for the College's MS Healthcare Administration and MS Health Data Analytics degree programs. Dr. Palkie will be joined by students and alums who will share their educational and career experiences.Event Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026Event Time: 5:30 PM ETRegister for Zoom link:Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and honoring qualified existing college credits including accepting up to 87 qualified college credits in transfer, prior learning, military, and professional certifications. The College also offers a Fast Track program that allows qualified undergraduate students to earn graduate level credits at the bachelor's degree rate, shortening the time to earn a Master's degree. GRE/Entrance exams are not required for the College's Graduate degree programs. Plus, students enjoy one flat tuition rate whether located in-state (Connecticut) or out-of-state.Charter Oak State College ( ) is Connecticut's only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master's degrees in Healthcare, Education and Leadership. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.###

Carolyn Hebert

Charter Oak State College

+1 860-515-3880

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Charter Oak State College Offers Virtual Healthcare Open House November 18 News Provided By Charter Oak State College November 06, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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