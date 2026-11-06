Hire With Near Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader For Fall 2026

Hire With Near

The staffing and recruiting agency was named a top B2B company for permanent staffing, HR recruiting and human resources services.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America, has been named a Fall 2026 Clutch Global Award winner in three categories: Permanent Staffing, HR Recruiting, and Human Resources. The awards come from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch selects honorees through its Ability to Deliver methodology, which evaluates companies on verified client feedback, industry expertise, and market presence.

Clutch Global Awards are the platform's highest level of recognition, reserved for the top 15 companies in each category worldwide. Clutch announced this fall's winners on Nov. 5, 2026.

"Clients reviewing us on Clutch call us timely more than anything else," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "No client should have to chase us for an update, and our recruiters adjust the search the moment feedback comes in. Hiring is a big decision for any team, and the companies we work with want a partner who keeps them in the loop and gets it right."

Hire With Near runs the full hiring process for full-time roles, from sourcing and screening candidates through payroll and ongoing support. It places professionals in sales, finance, marketing, customer support, operations, administration, data, design, and software engineering who work in time zones aligned with their U.S. teams. Sales roles are the most requested in its placement data, and many companies first come to the firm to hire sales talent in Latin America before adding roles in finance, marketing, operations, and software engineering. Many clients start with a single hire and go on to build full teams. Some clients have hired more than 100 people through Hire With Near across all departments.

The firm fills 97% of the roles it takes on, and 80% of its hires stay two years or more.

The Clutch Global award adds to a year of outside recognition for the firm. Hire With Near ranked No. 14 on the 2026 Clutch 100 list of fastest-growing companies, ranked No. 118 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was named a G2 Leader in Staffing Agencies and Recruitment Agencies for Fall 2026.

Hire With Near's client reviews are available on its Clutch profile at #reviews



About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all industries and departments. More than 950 companies, including Jersey Mike's, Expensify and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build their teams. The firm fills 97% of the roles it takes on, holds a 4.8 rating on G2 across 160-plus reviews, and 80% of its hires stay two years or more. Most clients hire in under three weeks. Hire With Near ranked No. 118 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand's credibility, and grow their business.



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Hire With Near Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2026 News Provided By Hire With Near November 06, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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