BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Celebrates Diwali With BJP Headquarters Staff

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, on Friday participated in a Diwali Milan programme with staff members working at the party's Central Office in New Delhi.

During the event, he interacted with staff members at the BJP headquarters and extended Diwali greetings, and personally distributed gifts, sweets and festive gift hampers.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin said that every individual working at the BJP office is not merely an employee but an integral part of the BJP family.

Praising their dedication and commitment, he said the party's progress and organisational strength are rooted in their hard work.

"The party continues to move forward because of your tireless efforts and dedication. For us, the party itself is our family, and we are all members of this large family," he said.

The BJP chief acknowledged the contribution of staff members in supporting the party's organisational activities and assured them that the party would always stand by its headquarters family.

He noted that the festive spirit was visible across the country and said the gathering at the headquarters was organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering closer bonds within the party.

Nitin Nabin expressed his desire to see the party office remain vibrant and energetic, adding that such an atmosphere is possible only when everyone works with enthusiasm and happiness.

Referring to efforts to strengthen engagement with party workers, he said the BJP, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is committed to building stronger connections with every 'karyakarta'.

He also highlighted recent initiatives aimed at making the organisation more accessible and dynamic, including regular interactions between office-bearers and party workers, which he said have boosted morale across the organisation.

Appreciating the role played by headquarters staff in ensuring the smooth functioning of these initiatives, Nitin Nabin extended his best wishes to them and their families, wishing them good health, happiness, peace and prosperity on the occasion of Diwali.