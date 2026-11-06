Telangana Police To Launch 'Fit Cop' To Monitor Health Of 90,000 Personnel

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) The Telangana Police Department is set to roll out 'Fit Cop', an app-based comprehensive health management initiative aimed at monitoring and improving the health and well-being of more than 90,000 police personnel across the State.

Director General of Police C.V. Anand said on Friday that police personnel, owing to demanding duties and work-related stress, often find little time to focus on their health. Emphasising that physically and mentally healthy personnel were essential for delivering better public service, he said the initiative was being developed with the support of the Helping Hand Foundation and other organisations.

The proposed TG FitCop, designed as a Police Health Management Profile System, will enable personnel to register their individual health details through a dedicated mobile application. The department is working on an action plan to implement the programme within the next 30 to 45 days.

According to a release from the DGP's office, the application will collect information on major health parameters, including diabetes, hypertension, Body Mass Index (BMI), existing health conditions, lifestyle habits, physical activity, smoking and alcohol consumption. Personnel across the State will be able to access the system using their mobile phone number.

Based on the information submitted, personnel will be categorised into low-, moderate- and high-risk groups. The health risk assessment will help identify individuals who require medical attention and timely intervention.

Explaining the proposed support mechanism, Helping Hand Foundation founder Salman said personnel would be contacted through a dedicated call centre based on their health risk levels. Those requiring further attention would be facilitated with medical investigations, hospital-based treatment, health guidance and counselling.

The initiative is expected to help identify potential health complications, particularly kidney-related ailments, diabetes and hypertension, at an early stage and facilitate timely medical intervention.

The primary objective of Fit Cop is to promote health awareness among police personnel and encourage preventive healthcare before medical conditions become serious. The programme will be extended to all units and wings of the Telangana Police.

DGP Anand expressed the hope that Fit Cop would emerge as an important institutional mechanism for safeguarding the health of police personnel and ensuring their overall well-being.

Senior police officers, representatives of the Helping Hand Foundation and other participating organisations attended the meeting.