Assam Govt Firm On Securing Justice In Zubeen Garg Death Case: AG

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Assam Advocate General, Devajit Lon Saikia, on Friday said the state government was pursuing the Zubeen Garg death case with determination and urged people to keep faith in the judicial process as the Supreme Court deferred hearing on a set of connected bail matters.

Saikia said the Supreme Court would now take up on November 30 the bail pleas of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, along with the Assam government's petitions challenging the bail granted to co-accused Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipon Garg by the Gauhati High Court.

Speaking to the media here, the Advocate General said the hearing on Friday could not proceed as the connected petitions involving the two other accused were not taken up by the apex court.

“The state government is making every possible legal effort to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg,” Saikia said, adding that the government had placed its position before the Supreme Court.

He said the state had also informed the apex court that the trial in the case was progressing on a day-to-day basis.

Highlighting the government's stand, Saikia said the two key accused, Mahanta and Sharma, had remained in custody for more than a year.

“Generally, accused persons in cases of this nature get bail within three months. However, the accused in this case have remained in jail for over a year,” he said.

According to the Advocate General, the prolonged custody reflected the seriousness with which the Assam government was pursuing the case before the courts.

Saikia appealed to the people of Assam to maintain confidence in the judiciary and assured that the state government would continue its efforts to secure justice.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear all four connected matters together on November 30 is expected to bring the key bail-related issues in the high-profile case before the court.