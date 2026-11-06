Massive Fire At Delhi Kia Showroom: 7 Injured, 15 Rescued As Several Cars Gutted Horrific Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out at a Kia car showroom in south Delhi's Saidulajab area on Friday afternoon, injuring seven people and damaging several vehicles. Around 12 to 15 people were rescued, including those trapped on the upper floors.

A massive fire broke out at a Kia car showroom in south Delhi's Saidulajab area on Friday afternoon, leaving seven people injured and damaging several vehicles. Around 12 to 15 people were rescued from the building as thick clouds of black smoke rose into the sky, prompting an emergency response from multiple agencies.

The fire has been brought under control, but authorities continued searching the building to check whether anyone was still trapped or if there were any casualties.

Delhi | Fire Incident at Kia Car Showroom in the area of PS Mehrauli | The fire has been doused and firefighters and police staff remain present on scene. The situation is completely under control. So far, no casualties have been reported. There are some with minor injuries: Delhi Police

- ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

Fire at a kia showroom near saket metro station Dr M.Talib (@Dr_T_209) November 6, 2026

Kia showroom on fire in Saket, Delhi @ndtv @ndtvindia @republic @indiatvnews @ANI Steel Slicer (@SteelxSlicer) November 6, 2026

Officials said there had been no reported deaths at the time of the initial assessment.

According to Deputy Magistrate Lakshya Singhal, authorities received information about the fire at around 3.45 pm. The showroom is located opposite a metro station in Saidulajab.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the incident at approximately 3.47 pm and immediately dispatched 10 fire tenders. Police personnel, fire department teams and other emergency services were also mobilised to control the blaze.

The flames quickly spread through the showroom, engulfing several cars parked inside. Videos and visuals from the location showed thick black smoke rising high above the building, visible from a considerable distance.

KIA SHOWROOM #saket #KIASAKET #saketmetro Zakir_sr (@zakir_shafi_) November 6, 2026

The scale of the fire prompted officials to deploy additional personnel to manage the situation and assist those trapped inside.

Deputy Magistrate Singhal confirmed that seven people sustained injuries in the incident. Four of them were admitted to MAX Hospital, while the remaining three were taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for treatment.

Around 12 to 15 people were rescued from the building, including those who were reportedly trapped on the upper floors.

@BBC @ndtvindia @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @ZeeNews @aajtak fire break out near in kia car showroom saket branch south delhi, no fire exit, no emergency exit, nothing me and my boys save's life fire brigade didn't came on time...#investgate Satyam (@Satyam57527622) November 6, 2026

#SouthDistrict: सैदुलाजाब में किआ (Kia) कार शोरूम में लगी भीषण आग; दमकल की 10 गाड़ियां मौके पर, करोड़ों के नुकसान की आशंका

➡ एमजी रोड स्थित किआ कार शोरूम में शुक्रवार शाम करीब 3:47 बजे संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में भड़की भीषण आग; उठती ऊंची लपटों से इलाके में मची अफरा-तफरी

➡ सूचना मिलते ही दिल्ली फायर सर्विस की 10 गाड़ियां तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचीं; दमकल कर्मियों द्वारा आग पर काबू पाने के लिए लगातार कूलिंग व रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

➡ शोरूम में मौजूद कई नई गाड़ियां और कीमती उपकरण आग की चपेट में आने से करोड़ों रुपये के नुकसान की आशंका; स्थानीय पुलिस व पीसीआर टीमें भी मौके पर मुस्तैद

➡ घटना में फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं; आग लगने के सटीक कारणों (शॉर्ट सर्किट या अन्य वजह) का पता लगाने में जुटे अधिकारी

#SouthDistrict #DelhiFireService #KiaShowroom #FireIncident #Saidulajab #MGRoad #FireSafety #RescueOperation #DelhiPolice #DelhiNews #BreakingNews

@DelFireService | @CPDelhi | @DCPSouthDelhi | @LtGovDelhi | @RJNews_Ncr |

- (@nationalDivyang) November 6, 2026

With the main building affected by the fire, rescuers placed ladders against adjoining buildings to help people escape. Local residents also joined the evacuation effort, assisting those trying to get out of the premises.

Singhal said the fire had been brought under control, but a search operation was continuing inside the building to rule out further casualties.

The fire also attracted a large crowd, with several passersby stopping to record the incident on their mobile phones.

The gathering led to congestion on the adjoining road, creating difficulties for emergency vehicles trying to reach the showroom. Police personnel intervened to disperse onlookers and clear the route for rescue and firefighting teams.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, revenue department, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ambulance services and Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) participated in the operation.

South Delhi District Magistrate Lakshay Singhal said the administration received information about the fire at around 3.45 pm at a Kia showroom opposite Saket Metro Station. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Police and Fire Department were immediately alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Singhal said 12 to 15 people had been rescued, including those evacuated from adjoining buildings with the help of ladders. Seven people sustained injuries, with four admitted to Max Hospital and three to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

He said the fire had been extinguished and brought under control, and no deaths had been reported so far. However, officials were continuing to search the entire building to ensure that nobody remained trapped inside.

Singhal added that a short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, although the cause had not yet been conclusively established.

Authorities are examining the premises as part of the ongoing search and assessment. Officials are also checking whether anyone else was inside the building when the fire broke out.

#WATCH | Delhi | District Magistrate (DM) of South Delhi, Lakshay Singhal says, "At around 3:45 AM, we received information that a large Kia showroom, located opposite the Saket Metro Station, had caught fire. Upon receiving this report, we activated the District Disaster Management Authority and alerted the Delhi Police and the Fire Department. Fire tenders arrived at the scene, and several individuals were rescued from adjacent buildings using ladders. As of now, seven people have sustained injuries; four have been admitted to Max Hospital, and three to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Between 12 and 15 people have been rescued. No casualties have been reported so far; however, our agencies-the Delhi Police and the Fire Department-are currently searching the building to ensure no one else remains trapped...It appears the fire was caused by a short circuit. As for whether anyone else might still be trapped, we cannot rule that out, which is why we are conducting a thorough search. The fire has been extinguished and brought under control. While there have been no casualties, several injured individuals have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment. We are continuing to inspect the entire building to confirm that no one else is left inside"

- ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

The final extent of the damage to the showroom and the vehicles parked inside is yet to be determined. Further details are expected after the search operation and preliminary assessment are completed.

(With inputs from agencies)