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Jordan Condemns Armed Attack In Southern Egypt That Killed Two Border Guards

Jordan Condemns Armed Attack In Southern Egypt That Killed Two Border Guards


Date: 2026-11-06 07:37:38

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Friday condemned an armed attack in southern Egypt that claimed the lives of two border guard officers.

Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity and support for the government and people of Egypt, expressing the Kingdom's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two officers.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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