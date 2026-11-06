Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Brave1 Scale Up EW-Resistant Group Drone Control Technology

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The ministry noted that the multi-drone control technology is already helping deliver cargo to the front line more efficiently.

"Group drone control involves aircraft taking off one after another and flying to a designated point without GPS. This allows them to remain resistant to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems," the statement said.

The ministry explained how the technology works: an operator marks an area on a map, and the system automatically calculates routes for the entire group while preventing collisions. The drones fly autonomously without GPS and maintain their bearings even under EW interference thanks to secure communications. All the drones are displayed on a single control interface. The operator can switch between them with a single click and take manual control only during the final minutes of the mission.

Military personnel can order NRK amphibious vehicles through Brave1 Market

Among the first units to systematically switch their logistics missions to group drone control were servicemen of the 108th Assault Battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" of the 59th Yakiv Handziuk Assault Unmanned Systems Brigade.

The technology is already delivering results for the unit. Over the course of a month, the number of cargo deliveries doubled thanks to its use.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Brave1 continue to develop solutions that help Ukraine's defenders expand their capabilities and carry out essential missions more effectively.

Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces