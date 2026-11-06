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Azerbaijan Names 27-Man Squad For Liechtenstein And Andorra Matches

Azerbaijan Names 27-Man Squad For Liechtenstein And Andorra Matches


Date: 2026-11-06 07:36:25

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's national football team has announced its 27-man squad for the upcoming matches against Liechtenstein and Andorra, with 18-year-old forward Lorenzo Mezzotero receiving his first call-up to the senior national team.

According to reports, the squad was selected by head coach Aykhan Abbasov, who included 27 players in his selection for the two fixtures.

Azerbaijan will face Liechtenstein away from home on November 13 in a UEFA Nations League match before taking on Andorra in a friendly on November 16.

Mezzotero's inclusion is among the notable developments in the squad announcement. The Italian-born forward, who has represented Azerbaijan at Under-21 level, has received his first call-up to the country's senior national team.

The 18-year-old recently attracted attention from Italian media after scoring his first goal for Italian club Sampdoria in Serie B.

His performance reportedly prompted Italian journalists to call on national team head coach Roberto Mancini to take notice of the young forward.

Mezzotero's first senior international call-up marks an important step in his football career as he prepares for a potential debut with Azerbaijan's national team.

Here is the lineup:

No. Name / Surname Club
1 Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev Qarabag
2 Aydin Bayramov Zira
3 Emil Balayev Neftchi
4 Badavi Huseynov Qarabag
5 Elvin Badalov Neftchi
6 Anton Krivotsyuk Daejeon Hana Citizen (S. Korea)
7 Rahil Mammadov Turan Tovuz
8 Rahman Dashdamirov Sabah
9 Rufat Abbasov Neftchi
10 Toral Bayramov Bursaspor (Turkey)
11 Eshqin Ahmadov Gabala
12 Tellur Mutallimov Sabah
13 Gismat Aliyev Zira
14 Oruj Mammadov Shamakhi
15 Farid Yusifli Shefa
16 Rufat Abdullazade Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel)
17 Namik Alasgarov Kapaz
18 Murad Mammadov Pafos (Greece)
19 Abdulla Khaybullayev Sabah
20 Aleksey Isayev Sabah
21 Khayal Aliyev Sabah
22 Emil Mustafayev Sumqayit
23 Emin Mahmudov Neftchi
24 Nihat Ahmadzade Sumqayit
25 Mahir Emreli Rakow (Poland)
26 Musa Gurbanli Qarabag
27 Lorenzo Mezzotero Sampdoria (Italy)

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AzerNews

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