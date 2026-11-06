Azerbaijan Names 27-Man Squad For Liechtenstein And Andorra Matches
|No.
|Name / Surname
|Club
|1
|Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev
|Qarabag
|2
|Aydin Bayramov
|Zira
|3
|Emil Balayev
|Neftchi
|4
|Badavi Huseynov
|Qarabag
|5
|Elvin Badalov
|Neftchi
|6
|Anton Krivotsyuk
|Daejeon Hana Citizen (S. Korea)
|7
|Rahil Mammadov
|Turan Tovuz
|8
|Rahman Dashdamirov
|Sabah
|9
|Rufat Abbasov
|Neftchi
|10
|Toral Bayramov
|Bursaspor (Turkey)
|11
|Eshqin Ahmadov
|Gabala
|12
|Tellur Mutallimov
|Sabah
|13
|Gismat Aliyev
|Zira
|14
|Oruj Mammadov
|Shamakhi
|15
|Farid Yusifli
|Shefa
|16
|Rufat Abdullazade
|Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel)
|17
|Namik Alasgarov
|Kapaz
|18
|Murad Mammadov
|Pafos (Greece)
|19
|Abdulla Khaybullayev
|Sabah
|20
|Aleksey Isayev
|Sabah
|21
|Khayal Aliyev
|Sabah
|22
|Emil Mustafayev
|Sumqayit
|23
|Emin Mahmudov
|Neftchi
|24
|Nihat Ahmadzade
|Sumqayit
|25
|Mahir Emreli
|Rakow (Poland)
|26
|Musa Gurbanli
|Qarabag
|27
|Lorenzo Mezzotero
|Sampdoria (Italy)
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