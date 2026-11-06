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Tom Felle

Tom Felle


Date: 2026-11-06 07:35:54

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Journalism, University of Galway
Profile Articles

Tom Felle is an Associate Professor of Journalism at the University of Galway, Ireland. He has a diverse background in journalism, having worked as a journalist and foreign correspondent for various media organisations in Ireland, the UK, Brussels, Sydney and Beirut for more than a decade before transitioning into academia. He was formerly based at City, University of London, and from 2018 to 2025 was Head of the Department of Media at the University of Galway.

His research interests encompass digital news, verification, data-driven journalism, FIMI and disinformation, and democracy-related topics such as trust, transparency, and accountability. He has provided advice and testimony to national governments and the EU, and collaborated with the United Nations migration agency, IOM, as the lead academic partner for the Global Migration Media Academy from 2020-2022. He has authored or edited five books on journalism and democracy issues. He was a Fulbright Scholar based in Los Angeles for the 2023/24 academic year.

Experience
  • 2022–present Associate Professor, University of Galway
  • 2023–present Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence, ELAC, Los Angeles
  • 2018–2023 Head, Department of Media, University of Galway
  • 2013–2018 Senor Lecturer, City, University of London

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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