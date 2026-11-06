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Erica Consterdine

Erica Consterdine


Date: 2026-11-06 07:35:53

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Profile Articles

Erica Consterdine is a Senior Lecturer in Public Policy in the Politics, Philosophy and Religion Department at Lancaster University. Her research centres on public policy with a focus on immigration policy and governance.

Prior to joining Lancaster, Erica was a Research Fellow in the Department of Politics and Sussex Centre for Migration Research at the University of Sussex, working under
- TEMPER: Temporary versus Permanent migration (7th framework)
- CEASEVAL: Evaluation of the Common European Asylum System under Pressure & Recommendations for Further Development (Horizon 2020)

She published her book Labour's Immigration Policy: The Making of the Migration State with Palgrave Macmillan:

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Immigration Politics & Policy, University of Sussex
Education
  • 2015 University of Sussex, PhD Politics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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