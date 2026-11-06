Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University

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Erica Consterdine is a Senior Lecturer in Public Policy in the Politics, Philosophy and Religion Department at Lancaster University. Her research centres on public policy with a focus on immigration policy and governance.

Prior to joining Lancaster, Erica was a Research Fellow in the Department of Politics and Sussex Centre for Migration Research at the University of Sussex, working under

- TEMPER: Temporary versus Permanent migration (7th framework)

- CEASEVAL: Evaluation of the Common European Asylum System under Pressure & Recommendations for Further Development (Horizon 2020)

She published her book Labour's Immigration Policy: The Making of the Migration State with Palgrave Macmillan:

–present Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Immigration Politics & Policy, University of Sussex

2015 University of Sussex, PhD Politics

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