Uzbekistan, Chinese Partners Advance Talks On Navoi Water Treatment Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's state-owned water utility Uzsuvtaminot has discussed plans to build a new drinking water treatment plant in Navoi with representatives of Chinese investment institutions.

According to Uzsuvtaminot, the talks took place on November 6 between the utility's Chairman of the Board, Ahmad Suvankulov, Chen Zhou, General Manager of the China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund, and Li Yahong, Vice President of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.

The discussions focused on the current status of the proposed drinking water treatment plant project, which China Energy Overseas Investment is developing as a private initiative.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on the possibility of the China-Eurasian Economic Cooperation Fund participating in the project.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to accelerate project preparation and continue practical cooperation on its implementation.

China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. is the Chinese company involved in developing the proposed Navoi drinking water treatment plant as a private initiative. Its participation in the project is expected to cover the development stage, with further details on its investment role and technical responsibilities yet to be disclosed.

Uzsuvtaminot is Uzbekistan's state-owned water utility responsible for improving the country's drinking water supply and wastewater management systems. Its activities include the construction and modernization of water supply and sewerage infrastructure, improving access to drinking water and ensuring the efficient use of water resources. The company was established in March 2020 as part of reforms aimed at improving water supply services across the country.