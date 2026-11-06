Can-Fite To Pursue Global Licensing And Strategic Partnerships At BIO-Europe 2026 Following Recent Clinical And Intellectual Property Milestones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to leverage positive Phase IIa pancreatic cancer results presented at ESMO 2026, two pivotal Phase III programs, and expanding patent protection to advance global partnering opportunities

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drugs targeting oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announced its participation in BIO-Europe 2026, taking place November 9–11 in Cologne, Germany, with additional digital partnering sessions scheduled for November 17–18. BIO-Europe 2026.

Dr. Sari Fishman, Vice President of Business Development, will represent Can-Fite at the conference, focusing on potential licensing agreements, co-development arrangements, commercialization partnerships, and other strategic transactions aimed at unlocking the commercial value of the Company's advanced clinical pipeline.

Can-Fite enters BIO-Europe following a series of clinical and intellectual property developments that have strengthened its portfolio and expanded potential partnering opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas.

Key assets and partnering opportunities include:

. Namodenoson – Pancreatic Cancer: Final positive Phase IIa results, presented at ESMO 2026, demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging exploratory survival findings in heavily pretreated patients, supporting further clinical development.

. Namodenoson – Liver Cancer: An ongoing pivotal Phase III study in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), with longer-than-anticipated blinded overall survival observed across the study population. An interim analysis is planned.

. Piclidenoson – Psoriasis: A pivotal Phase III program that has reached its prespecified interim analysis stage, with results expected in the first quarter of 2027.

. Namodenoson – MASH: An ongoing Phase IIb clinical development program targeting a significant global market opportunity.

. Piclidenoson – Lowe Syndrome: A rare disease development program supported by a collaboration with Fondazione Telethon and recently strengthened by a Eurasian patent allowance covering Lowe syndrome and Dent disease 2.

Can-Fite has already established multiple regional licensing agreements, generating approximately $20 million in upfront and milestone payments to date, with the potential for additional milestones and royalties. The Company intends to build on this commercial track record by pursuing additional regional and broader strategic partnerships.

"BIO-Europe provides an important opportunity to translate our recent clinical and intellectual property progress into strategic business discussions," said Dr. Sari Fishman, Vice President of Business Development at Can-Fite BioPharma. "With two pivotal Phase III programs, encouraging new clinical data in pancreatic cancer, and an expanding portfolio of development and commercialization opportunities, we believe Can-Fite offers potential partners access to differentiated clinical-stage assets across several major therapeutic markets. Our objective is to pursue licensing and strategic collaborations that can accelerate development, expand global commercialization opportunities, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

BIO-Europe is one of the biopharmaceutical industry's leading international partnering events, bringing together pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, and business development executives from around the world.

Dr. Fishman will be available for partnering discussions throughout the conference.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which has completed enrollment of the first 247 patients for a pre-specified interim analysis, with interim efficacy and safety data expected in the first quarter of 2027. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, plans to pursue licensing, co-development, commercialization and other strategic collaborations; the potential for such collaborations to accelerate development or expand commercialization opportunities; the timing, progress and results of the Company's clinical development programs, including planned interim analyses; and the potential therapeutic and commercial benefits of the Company's product candidates.. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are“forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“should” or“anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of NYSE American; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the“Risk Factors” section of Can-Fite's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contact

Can-Fite BioPharma

Motti Farbstein

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