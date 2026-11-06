Average Civil Employee: A Novel Of Bureaucratic Absurdities Named Satire Winner In The 2026 NYC Big Book Award

2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner

AS SEEN IN the Printed Word Reviews

Author Stephen J. Wallace

"Average Civil Employee: A Novel of Bureaucratic Absurdities" by Stephen Wallace

Featured in the Printed Word Reviews magazine

Stephen J. Wallace's Workplace Comedy Captures Top Honors in Global Literary Competition and Showcased in the November Issue of "Printed Word Reviews"

GREATER ARLINGTON - WASHINGTON, D.C. AREA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Stephen J. Wallace's workplace satire, Average Civil Employee: A Novel of Bureaucratic Absurdities, has been awarded as the winner of the Satire category in the prestigious 2026 NYC Big Book Award. Adding to the novel's momentum, the book is showcased in the November 2026 issue of "Printed Word Reviews," solidifying its reputation as one of the year's sharpest literary send-ups of institutional culture.The NYC Big Book Award is an international book competition open to authors, independent publishers, and major publishing houses worldwide. Submissions are judged by a panel of seasoned book-industry professionals, including editors, publishers, librarians, and veteran booksellers, all who evaluate entries based on narrative excellence, distinct voice, editorial presentation, and overall market appeal and entertainment value.Set within the bewildering maze of institutional administration, "Average Civil Employee" delivers a razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud critique of modern workplace dynamics. Through snappy dialogue, an eccentric ensemble cast, and escalating procedural blunders, Wallace turns the everyday agony of red tape, endless committee meetings, and contradictory memos into high comedy."Printed Word Reviews" (PWR) called it "A Sharp, Sarcastic Love Letter to the 'Paperwork Purgatory.'" PWR praised the novel's comedic read, yet grounded message, highlighting Wallace's rare ability to transform universal workplace grievances into engaging fiction that resonates with anyone who has ever survived a workday governed by institutional absurdity. PWR noted that Wallace's character "Ace isn't trying to dismantle the system; he's trying to navigate it with his soul intact. The“community service” and“intervention” subplots add a layer of personal growth.""Winning the NYC Big Book Award for Satire is an incredible honor," said author Stephen J. Wallace. "Anyone who has ever filled out a form requesting permission to submit another form, or sat through a two-hour meeting that could have been a three-word email, understands how surreal modern work life can become. I wanted to capture those shared corporate and administrative rituals and turn them into pure entertainment. I'm thrilled the judges and reviewers connected so strongly with that vision."Retailers: Available globally via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and leading independent bookstores. Wholesale orders are accessible via major distributors including Ingram.About Stephen J. WallaceStephen J. Wallace is an award-winning novelist whose work explores institutional culture, observational humor, and human behavior inside complex organizational systems. Drawing from real-world exposure to corporate and public-sector operations, Wallace blends witty prose with sharp cultural critique. His previous novel, the thriller Hazardous Lies, was also a NYC Big Book Award winner. For interview requests, review copies, or speaking inquiries, visit .About the NYC Big Book AwardThe NYC Big Book Award recognizes excellence in print and digital book publishing worldwide. The competition welcomes entries across multiple categories from independent presses, mainstream publishers, and self-published authors, honoring standout literary contributions across diverse genres. For more information on this year's winners, visit .

Gabby Olczak

NYC Big Book Award

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Average Civil Employee: A Novel of Bureaucratic Absurdities Named Satire Winner in the 2026 NYC Big Book Award News Provided By Independent Press Award November 06, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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