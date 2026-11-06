Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Delhi, Several Vehicles Gutted

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in the Saidulajab area of south Delhi's Saket on Friday, officials said.

According to officials, several vehicles worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Multiple teams of Delhi Police and the Fire Department are present at the spot.

Cooling operation is currently underway and more details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market, spreading to all floors of a four-storey commercial building.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who visited the spot, said the blaze may have affected around 20-25 shops.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while property damage has been reported.

In another statement, BJP MP Khandelwal said the fire reportedly broke out around midnight in one of the shops and spread rapidly to other parts of the complex.

"...A fire broke out in one of the shops here, and that fire spread rapidly. There have been no casualties. There hasn't been any such damage. Some of the traders have even managed to retrieve their goods," Khandelwal said.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia also described the incident as extremely unfortunate and expressed relief that no lives were lost.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire in a building in Chain Wali Gali was received at 1.28 a.m. at the Karol Bagh Police Station.

The night staff of the police station, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), immediately reached the spot and found a fire at Shop No. 13/21, Puri Plaza, Gaffar Market.

The building is a four-storey commercial establishment dealing in mobile accessories.

As per the preliminary information, the fire originated in a ground-floor shop where mobile batteries were stored and subsequently spread to all floors of the building.

Around 20-25 fire tenders, three CAT ambulances and two PCR vehicles were deployed at the spot as emergency teams launched firefighting and relief operations.

Police said that no loss of life or injuries had been reported so far, and the damage was limited to property.

Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire, though the exact reason is yet to be established.