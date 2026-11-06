Bihar CM Directs 24-Hour Patrolling Ahead Of Diwali And Chhath

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting through video conferencing from his official residence to assess law and order, security, cleanliness and other essential arrangements ahead of Diwali, Kali Puja and Chhath festivals.

During the meeting, Choudhary said a large number of people from Bihar living in other states and abroad return home during the festive season.

He stressed that they should experience a sense of security, happiness and positive change upon returning to their home state.

He directed district administrations and police officials to remain highly vigilant and ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed on time.

"Everyone must remain alert and prepared for Diwali, Kali Puja and Chhath. Along with maintaining law and order, all necessary preparations must be completed on time. Chhath is the pride of Bihar and an important part of our cultural identity. Special attention must be paid to the convenience, safety and cleanliness of devotees," Choudhary said.

He directed the deployment of adequate police personnel across the state and instructed officials to constitute Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in every district.

He also ordered round-the-clock patrolling, particularly around railway stations and bus stands, and called for prompt action in case of any untoward incident.

Emphasising cleanliness, Choudhary directed officials to ensure proper sanitation at railway stations, bus stands, public places and Chhath ghats. District Magistrates (DMs) were instructed to personally monitor these arrangements.

He also stressed that Chhath ghats must have adequate security and facilities in accordance with prescribed standards, with local volunteers actively involved in the arrangements.

"Ensure the presence of local swimmers at Chhath ghats in villages. Electrical safety must be given the highest priority, and exposed live wires must not be used under any circumstances," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked public representatives and officials to visit Dalit and Mahadalit settlements and celebrate festivals with residents to promote social harmony and communal brotherhood.

He directed District Magistrates to hold regular meetings with public representatives and take their concerns and suggestions seriously.

Choudhary further ordered the formation of Quick Response Teams at every level to deal with misleading information and fake news.

He also directed officials to publicise the steps being taken to resolve public grievances and promote an appeal encouraging affluent households to voluntarily surrender the benefit of the 125-unit electricity subsidy.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would begin visiting different districts after November 25.

From November 16, regular reviews of development schemes will be conducted, with particular emphasis on their implementation and progress.

He instructed District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to hold monthly meetings with industrialists to address their concerns, facilitate investment and generate employment opportunities.

He also directed officials to expedite land acquisition for development projects and ensure that there were no unnecessary delays.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and Director General of Police (DGP) Preeta Verma briefed the Chief Minister on the law and order preparations.