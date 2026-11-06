Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover Maoist Explosives Cache In Bijapur Forest

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 6 (IANS) A joint team of security forces has recovered a significant cache of explosives and electronic equipment hidden underground by Maoists in a dense forest area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

The recovery was made during a search operation conducted on Thursday near Pujarikanker village under the Usur police station limits.

Acting on specific intelligence provided by the intelligence wing of a CoBRA Battalion, a combined team comprising personnel from the District Force and the CoBRA Battalion launched the operation in the hilly and forested terrain southeast of Pujarikanker, Rahul Bansal, additional superintendent of police, Bijapur, said.

After a careful and safety-conscious search, the forces unearthed a suspicious underground cache carefully concealed by the insurgents. The recovered explosive materials included 455 electric detonators and 500 non-electric detonators.

In addition, a range of electronic and supporting items were seized, he said, adding that these included two multimeters, two radio set battery charger cradles, two copper prototyping boards (PCBs), one multi-USB port card reader, one mobile charger, one laptop adapter, one 12-volt FM/AM retractable power antenna, one telescopic antenna, one Type-B data cable, approximately eight metres of electric wire, one relay control circuit board, and one snap hook. Naxal-related literature was also found at the site.

The official stated that the cache appeared to have been stored for use in future attacks or for manufacturing improvised explosive devices. The presence of sophisticated electronic components, including antennas, circuit boards and charging equipment, indicates that the Maoists were preparing advanced communication and triggering systems.

All the recovered explosives, electronic devices and literature have been formally seized by the Usur police station.

Further investigation and legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections of the law, the official said.

Security forces remain on high alert in the region and continue intensive anti-Naxal operations based on real-time intelligence inputs.

Officials emphasised that sustained pressure through such intelligence-driven operations is gradually weakening the insurgents' capacity to carry out violent activities in the area.