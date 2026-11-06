Patna Encounter: Misa Bharti Demands Impartial Probe Families Of Three Deceased Stage Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) After the encounter of three individuals in Patna's Maner area, Misa Bharti, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra, visited the Danapur Sub-divisional hospital on Friday and raised questions over the encounter.

Bharti met the grieving families and gathered details about the incident.

Targeting the state government, she said that while the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary claims to be committed to eradicating crime, the police are allegedly killing innocent people.

Questioning the circumstances of the encounter, Misa Bharti demanded an impartial investigation, saying that the truth must come out and justice must be ensured for the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at a hospital in Patna on Friday after the incident that triggered protests by their family members, who accused the police of staging a conspiracy and demanded an impartial investigation.

The agitated relatives created a ruckus on the hospital premises and smashed the windows of several vehicles while questioning the police version of the encounter.

They alleged that the police had deliberately killed the three men, saying that if the intention was merely to apprehend them, the personnel could have shot them in the legs instead of killing them.

As the situation escalated, police personnel attempted to pacify the protesters, but their efforts failed.

The police subsequently used mild force to disperse the crowd and clear the hospital premises.

Ramashish Yadav, brother of one of the deceased, JP Yadav, also condemned the police action, alleging that his brother was killed in an unjustified operation.

He said several questions remained unanswered in the police account and demanded an independent probe and action against the personnel involved.

Patna City Superintendent of Police (Central) Chandra Prakash said action would be taken against those found responsible.

"The bodies of the three deceased have been sent to AIIMS Patna for post-mortem examinations. The investigation is underway, with police examining all aspects of the incident," Chandra Prakash added.

Meanwhile, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police had been conducting special operations to curb criminal activities.

Acting on a tip-off about a group of criminals allegedly planning a major crime, a joint team conducted an operation in the jurisdiction of Maner police station on November 6.

According to the SSP, the suspects opened fire as the police team approached them. One bullet reportedly grazed the uniform of the Maner Station House Officer (SHO).

The police retaliated, injuring three suspects, who were subsequently rushed to a hospital and declared dead by doctors.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects fired more than 24 rounds at the police team. Weapons were also recovered from the deceased," the SSP said.

He added that all three had criminal records and were allegedly involved in a murder committed in Maner on the day of Durga Ashtami this year.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

The SSP said the post-mortem examinations would be conducted under full videographic recording to ensure transparency in the process.