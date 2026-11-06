J&K: Two Arrested In Separatist Module-Linked Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) J&K Police said on Friday they have arrested two more terror associates linked to a separatist terror module.

A police statement said that in continuation of the ongoing investigation into a prison-linked terror module of a banned organisation targeting women for separatist ideology and propaganda, busted earlier in the district, Bandipora Police arrested two more associates in connection with Case FIR No. 168/2026, registered under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

With their arrest, the total number of arrests in the case increased to eight. The arrested persons have been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat, son of Gh. Mohd Bhat, resident of Chakloo, Baramulla, and Showkat Ahmed Reshi, son of Gh. Mohd Reshi, resident of Watlab, Sopore.

Both accused have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the case. Further investigation is underway to establish the extent of their involvement and to identify other possible links and associates connected with the module.

Bandipora Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling terror networks and taking firm legal action against all those found involved in activities prejudicial to the security and peace of the region, police added.

Meanwhile, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing and local units of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified crackdowns against cross-border terror modules, online radicalisation networks, and terror-financing ecosystems.

Recent anti-terror operations targeted, Online Radicalization & Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Module Raids. CIK conducted coordinated raids across six locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, and Anantnag targeting a social media-driven recruitment network linked to LeT. Investigators seized digital devices and documents probing cross-border handlers and local links, including a case tied to Hokersar (Srinagar) and Magam (Budgam).

CIK previously targeted 10 locations across Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama in connection with a sleeper cell and recruitment network operated across the border by JeM commander Abdullah Ghazi.

J&K Police carried out extensive searches in Shopian targeting associates and support structures linked to banned organisations, arresting suspects involved in logistical and financial assistance to terror.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir cracked down on cryptocurrency-driven terror-financing conspiracies designed to fuel unrest and radicalise youth in the Union Territory.