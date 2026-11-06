YSRCP Accuses TDP-Led Andhra Government Of Rigging ZPTC, MPTC Polls

YSRCP Alleges Electoral Malpractice in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of conducting the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections in an undemocratic manner, alleging large-scale misuse of official machinery, intimidation of opposition workers and violation of Supreme Court directives.

Details of Alleged Rigging and Voter Intimidation

Addressing the media in Amaravati, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that YSRCP voters, polling agents and party leaders were prevented from participating in the electoral process, while the police and government machinery openly supported the ruling coalition. "Active members of our party were detained at police stations or placed under house arrest on the pretext that they could cause trouble. Meanwhile, ruling party members moved freely, resorted to rigging and vote cycling, drove away YSRCP agents and attacked our supporters. In some places, our cadre were forced out of their villages," he said.

Police Conduct and Official Accountability

Reddy alleged that despite complaints being lodged with senior officials, no action had been taken. He questioned the police over the detention of YSRCP workers and accused TDP members of attacking party cadre at several places while the police remained silent spectators. Condemning the alleged police high-handedness towards former Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, Kakani also questioned the presence of a sitting minister at polling stations. He alleged that ministers and MLAs were themselves involved in booth capturing.

Urging the District Collector to intervene, the former minister demanded cancellation of the elections and fresh polling in areas where ruling party MLAs or ministers had visited polling stations in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He further alleged that TDP workers had attempted to attack YSRCP's Gudur constituency in-charge, Guravaiah. Raising questions over the role of the police in ensuring free and fair elections, Kakani said, "How can the Constitution be protected when the police themselves are involved in rigging?" He demanded action against the officials allegedly responsible for the irregularities and called for accountability over the conduct of the elections. (ANI)

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