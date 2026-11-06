Suryakumar Yadav Shares Heartwarming Diwali Meet With PM Modi

Suryakumar Yadav Meets Prime Minister Modi

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Friday shared a heartfelt message after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the interaction as a "blessed and heartwarming moment" and extended Diwali greetings to everyone. The meeting came ahead of Diwali, with Prime Minister Modi also sharing a glimpse of his interaction with the cricketer and his family. In a post on X, Suryakumar expressed gratitude for the special moment with the Prime Minister and said the interaction was a reminder of India's rich culture, traditions and shared values. "Truly a blessed and heartwarming moment with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A beautiful reminder of our rich culture, traditions and the values that bring us together. Grateful for this special moment. Wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Diwali!" Suryakumar wrote.

Truly a blessed and heartwarming moment with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A beautiful reminder of our rich culture, traditions and the values that bring us together. Grateful for this special moment. Wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous Diwali! - Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 6, 2026

Spiritual Significance and World Cup Celebrations

Earlier, PM Modi, who met Suryakumar and his family in the national capital, was seen enjoying some moments with Surya's young children. In a post on X, PM Modi said the arrival of Lord Ram and the Saryu had added to the spiritual significance of this year's Diwali celebrations, making the festive atmosphere even more sacred and divine. "In the atmosphere of Diwali, the arrival of Ram and Saryu has taken place. This has made the environment of Diwali even more sacred and divine." During the meeting, Suryakumar Yadav was seen wearing his gold medal from India's 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the medal, sharing a special moment that celebrated the team's historic achievement.

Career Milestones and Captaincy Transition

Key Achievements

Suryakumar Yadav has achieved several notable milestones during his career, including winning the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. The right-handed batter reached the No. 1 position in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings in October 2022 and registered a career-high 910 rating points in January 2023, among the highest ever recorded in the format. He played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and subsequently led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, making India the first side to successfully defend the trophy. Under his leadership, India also clinched the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Recent Squad Changes

However, following India's 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar was left out of the T20I squad for the subsequent UK tour, which included matches against Ireland and England. Shreyas Iyer was subsequently named the new T20I captain after impressing with his leadership during his stint with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL. Despite his successful record as captain, Suryakumar's recent dip in batting form was reportedly considered a significant factor behind his omission from the squad. (ANI)

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