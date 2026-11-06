Bengaluru Airport Chaos: Spicejet Passengers Abuse Staff, CISF After Flight Cancellation Watch Viral Video

A last-minute flight cancellation allegedly left more than 35 passengers stranded at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on November 5, 2026, triggering a heated confrontation between passengers and SpiceJet staff.

Passengers who were upset over the abrupt cancelation were seen shouting with airline staff, hurling insults, and demanding explanations. The aircraft was canceled barely 30 minutes before it was supposed to depart, according to the rumors going around in conjunction with the viral occurrence, leaving a number of passengers irate and frantically seeking help.

When a female customer was observed yelling at CISF and airline staff, the altercation apparently became more heated. During the argument, the lady was also charged with violently abusing a female employee of SpiceJet. As security forces tried to control the worsening situation, the incident attracted attention.

Watch Viral Video

A video of the incident was shared on social media with the caption, "This is the current situation of Bangalore International Airport." The post accused SpiceJet of leaving passengers in the lurch after cancelling their tickets at the last minute.

A heated argument broke out between SpiceJet staff and passengers at Bengaluru International Airport after more than 35 passengers were allegedly left stranded following last-minute flight cancellations. Angry passengers were seen hurling abuses and arguing with the staff. IndianLafda (@IndianLafdaa) November 6, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

According to reports, passengers complained about the inconvenience, questioned the airline's response, and demanded responsibility for the abrupt interruption.

Netizens became enraged with the passenger who reportedly mistreated the workers when the video went viral on social media.

A user said, "They are just employees following orders, dumbasses shouting at them."

Another said, "Flight getting canceled at the last hour is unimaginable pain for the passengers, but no one got right to abuse the staff who have no control over the flight schedules. They are merely there to do manual task and not schedule or cancel flights."

A third said, "Sometimes people forget they are just employees, not the owners of the company. They don't deserve this."